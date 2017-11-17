Hamptons Kid Calendar: Art Class, Instrument Zoo, Christmas Carol

by What to Do

Enrich your kids’ lives with these great events on the East End this weekend, November 18–21, 2017!

Find more Hamptons and North Fork events and activities at Events.DansPapers.com.

THEATER

A Christmas Carol

When: November 18, 7 p.m.

Where: Theater Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson

What: Celebrate the season with Long Island’s own holiday tradition. Follow the miser Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey that teaches him the true meaning of Christmas—past, present and future. Theatre Three’s 2016 production was a winner of the broadwayworld.com award for Best Play.

Contact: 631-928-9100, theaterthree.com

SCIENCE

All About Hibernation

When: November 19, 10:30 a.m.

Where: South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

What: Join SoFo for a look into the how and why of amphibian hibernation. Each species is unique in its technique at finding and acquiring an appropriate hibernation location. Participants will learn fun facts about our local amphibian friends, meet a few of SoFo’s resident salamanders, toads and frogs and then go out and scout for some optimal hibernation spots in Vineyard Field. See story on previous page.

Contact: 631-537-9735, sofo.org

MUSIC

Instrument Petting Zoo

When: November 19, 2:30–3:30 p.m.

Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Ages 3-7. Listen to and play real instruments! Professional musicians from Stony Brook University will play various instruments and talk about how each sound is made. Children will have a chance to touch and play the instruments! Everyone leaves with a musical gift. Please register in advance. Free.

Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

ART

Kids Community Art Class with Kate Gimbel Golman

When: November 20, 4–5 p.m.

Where: The Golden Eagle Art Store, 144 North Main Street, East Hampton

What: Community Art Class for students who like to explore all different media (wet and dry). Art projects focus on engaging the imagination and exploring different materials and ideas about art.

Contact: 631-324-0603, goldeneagleart.com

SUPPORT

Youth Group at the Hamptons LGBT Center

When: November 21, 5–7 p.m.

Where: The Hamptons LGBT Center, 44 Union Street, Sag Harbor

What: Come share your thoughts and concerns and listen to your peers while building a strong network of support as you experience life growing up LGBT or as an ally on Long Island. This informal discussion, social and support group is a safe space, so no topic is off limits and all members must agree to respect confidentiality.

Contact: 631-665-2300, lgbtnetwork.org