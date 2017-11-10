Hamptons Kids Events This Weekend: November 10–15, 2017

by What to Do

Enrich your kids’ lives with these great events in the Hamptons and Riverhead this weekend, November 10–15, 2017.

Find more events and activities for kids and adults at Events.DansPapers.com.

CAMP

Veterans Day Mini Camp

When: Friday, November 10, 9 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Where: The Green School, Sagaponack

What: Ages 3–8. School is closed for Veterans Day, but The Green School is offering a mini camp! Discover and learn through stories, music, themed projects, animal care, outdoor play and pony rides. Finish the day with a show from Shortie the Clown! Parents pack a nut-free lunch, we provide an snack.

Contact: 631-237-1148, the-green-school.org

ART

Kids Explore Art

When: Saturday, November 11, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

Where: The Golden Eagle Art Supply, 144 North Main Street, East Hampton

What: Ages 11–17. Students will develop skills, and become more comfortable with art tools. Kids Explore Art will offer opportunities to students to utilize charcoal, monoprinting, clay, ink, color design, collage, self-portrait, watercolors, sculpture and more.

Contact: 631-234-0603, goldeneagleart.org

READING

Readings for Adults and Children

When: Saturday, November 11, 4–6 p.m.

Where: SoFo, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

What: George Held and two mystery guests read Bummer, based on a true tale about a country sheep in northern California. After a brief discussion, children will be encouraged to draw their own versions of Bummer. Held will then read from his Dog Hill Poems, about life on a country road in upstate New York.

Contact: sofo.org, 631-537-9735

BOOK CLUB

Middle School Book Club Kick-Off Party

When: Sunday, November 12, 4 p.m.

Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Students, grades 6–8. We’ll hand out the first book, chat about the club, and pick a book club name. Then we’ll read one book per month and meet biweekly throughout the school year for all sorts of book-related fun.

Contact: 631-725-0049

MUSIC

Cycle of Seasons: Fall

When: November 15, 3:45–4:30 p.m.

Where: East End Arts School, 141 East Main Street, Riverhead

What: Ages 3–5. Musikgarten toddler music classes led by Markard Music’s Marlene Markard. These classes will build students’ music literacy, ready them to learn an instrument, and prepare children for success in school and beyond.

Contact: 631-369-2171, eastendarts.org