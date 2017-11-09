Hamptons + North Fork Events Highlights: November 13–15, 2017

by What to Do

Have a look at just some of the fun events happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this weekend, November 10–13, 2017.

*DAN’S BEST OF THE BEST CONCERT*

When: Friday, November 10, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Suffolk Theater, 118 Main Street, Riverhead

What: Party with the Best of the Best! The people have spoken, and the Platinum winner for Best Local Band in this year’s Dan’s Best of the Best is…Hopefully Forgiven! Now all our readers are invited to come eat, drink and dance the night away with all the 2017 winners at the 2017 Dan’s Best of the Best Celebration Concert. Early bird pricing is $19.99 for General Admission and $220 for a VIP Table of Four. See story on page 35.

Contact: botbconcert.com

ADOPT DON’T SHOP

Pets for Vets

When: Saturday, November 11, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Where: Kerrigan Country Realty, 122 Main Street, Westhampton Beach

What: In partnership with Bideawee. Free pet adoptions for veterans! Bring donations of old towels and blankets for pet bedding, and any gently used pet items.

Contact: Kerrigan Country Realty, 631-288-9600

ART GALLERY

Celebrate Year 5 with Parrish

When: Saturday, November 11, 5–8 p.m.

Where: Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

What: Mingle with artists, enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres and experience a fresh look at works from the Parrish’s collection. Mark this momentous occasion and take part in an evening reception that will delight from start to finish.

Contact: parrishart.org

MUSIC

10th Annual Edna’s Kin Concert

When: Sunday, November 12, 2–4 p.m.

Where: Christ Episcopal Church, 4 East Union Street, Sag Harbor

What: It’s the 10th annual fun fundraiser for Christ Church’s Pipe Organ Restoration Fund and to celebrate admission is only $15! Expect to see a host of local performers who have joined this family band over the years in the house, singin’ their hearts out! It’s a little bit country, a little bit rock ’n’ rock, a little bit Irish and a whole lotta shakin’ goin’ on!

Contact: christchurchshny.org

LECTURE

The Fly Girls of WWII

When: Monday, November 13, 6–7 p.m.

Where: Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead

What: Join Lecturer Bruce Kagan for “The Fly Girls,” The Women’s Air Force Service Pilots. More than 1,000 brave women flew powerful planes and received formal recognition many years later.

Contact: riverheadlibrary.org