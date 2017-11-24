Hamptons and North Fork Kids Events This Weekend: November 25–29

by What to Do

Enrich your kids’ lives with these great events in the Hamptons and North Fork this weekend, November 25–27, 2017.

THEATER

The Three Little Pigs Build a Better House

When: November 25, 11 a.m.

Where: Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor

What: The three little pigs want their new homes to be the best in the neighborhood. But who should they call to design them? Architect B. B. Wolfe of the esteemed firm of Dewey, Eatem & Howe is on hand to steer the pigs to the latest locally-sourced earth-friendly materials.

Contact: 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

FILM

Best of the Fest

When: November 25, 1–3 p.m.

Where: Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

What: A selection of whimsical, extraordinary and award winning animated and live action short films from the 2017 New York International Children’s Film Festival. Films recommended for ages 3–7, 1–2 p.m.; Films for ages 8 to adult, 2–3 p.m. Free with Museum admission. No advance registration required.

Contact: 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

HOLIDAYS

A Christmas Carol

When: November 25, 7 p.m.

Where: Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson

What: Celebrate the season with Long Island’s own holiday tradition. Follow the miser Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey that teaches him the true meaning of Christmas. Theatre Three’s 2016 production won the broadwayworld.com award for Best Play.

Contact: 631-928-9100, theatrethree.com

GOOD GRIEF

A Charlie Brown Christmas

When: November 26, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Where: Patchogue Theater, 71 Main Street, Patchogue

What: A live rendition of the holiday special! Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang are here to remind us all about what’s most important during this Yuletide season.

Contact: 631-207-1313, patchoguetheater.com

LONG DIVISION

Math Prep and Homework Help

When: November 27, 4:45–6 p.m.

Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Grades 6–10. Professional tutor and teacher Chase Mallia will help students with homework for their middle school math and high school regents courses. Students bring material they need help with, two pencils, a notebook, and a calculator. Assistance available in both Spanish and English.

Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org