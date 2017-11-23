Hamptons Real Estate By the Numbers: November 2017

by Behind the Hedges

Our sister site and monthly magazine, Behind the Hedges (BehindtheHedges.com), offers an index of Hamptons real estate by the numbers for November 2017. Read these tidbits and factoids, and feel satisfied knowing a little bit more than most about East End properties, history and more. Or, store them deep in your brain now and impress friends and colleagues at cocktail parties later.

Reputed 2017 sale price of Grey Gardens estate – $14,000,000

Price paid for Grey Gardens, 1979 – $220,000

The 1979 price adjusted for inflation – $747,936

Number of dead cats found in Grey Gardens, 1979 – 52

When wild turkeys disappeared from Long Island – Late 19th century

Number of wild turkeys released into the wild in 1992 and 1993 – 49

Estimated number of wild turkeys today – More than 3,000

Year the sagabon, a local tuber, received its Latin name, Apios americana – 1787

Year “Sag Harbor” first appears as a name – 1730

Year the oldest house in Sag Harbor was built – 1693

Size of Cranberry Bog County Park in Riverhead, what remains of an old cranberry-growing operation – 165 acres

Number of cranberry bogs, Napeague – at least 5

Asking price of 421 Cranberry Hole Road, Amagansett – $6.5 million