Hamptons Stars Light Up the Small Screen: Kelly Ripa, Andy Cohen and More

by SOTH Team

Hamptonites have been popping up all over the small screen of late.

Water Mill’s Kelly Ripa stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last Friday. During her visit the Live co-host chatted about hubby Mark Consuelos’s role on the CW’s Riverdale. The second season of the creepy teen drama, inspired by Archie comics, kicked off earlier this month with Consuelos playing Veronica Lodge’s father.

Amagansett’s Scarlett Johansson appeared on Finding Your Roots this week. In the episode, Johansson explored her Danish ancestry and grew emotional as she learned of the experience some of her family members endured in Poland during World War II. Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on PBS.

Hamptons residents Brooke Shields and Mariska Hargitay are sharing the small screen on Law & Order: SVU. In guest appearances, Shields plays Sheila Porter, a grandmother whose unexpected arrival threatens to tear apart Hargitay’s character Olivia Benson’s family. Law & Order: SVU airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Shelter Island resident and Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen is joining CNN’s Anderson Cooper for AC², a live stage show, at the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Connecticut on November 4. The event, deemed a fun night out with the guys, also celebrates the pair’s long-running “bromance.” Cohen will also replace Cooper’s longtime New Year’s Eve cohost Kathy Griffin on CNN this year. The change came following Griffin’s ill-conceived and bloody photograph holding a replica of Donald Trump‘s severed head.

Sag Harbor resident and Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo is producing a new show for ABC. Big Law, about employees trying to survive the grind at a Los Angeles law firm, is based on the Colombian show, La ley del Corazón. David Marshall Grant, whose TV credits include Code Black and Brothers & Sisters, will write the script and serve as co-producer.

Ryan Serhant and the Bravo TV team returned to the Ocean Spray Hot Tubs and Sauna showroom in Westhampton Beach to film one more scene for his new show, Sell it Like Serhant.