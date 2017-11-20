Watch First HBO Teasers for ‘Divorce’ Season 2 with Sarah Jessica Parker

by SOTH Team

HBO released the first two teaser trailers for Season 2 of Divorce, starring Amagansett’s Sarah Jessica Parker, last week. The show’s debut season took viewers through the events leading to Frances (Parker) and Robert DuFresne’s (Thomas Haden Church) split. The second season, judging by the trailers, shifts the focus to life after the divorce papers are signed.

As often happens, the couple begin the process of improving themselves, embracing their new found freedom and getting out into the dating world. Frances begins working out and goes to change her last name back, and Robert shaves off his ridiculous mustache, which even she compliments. As for dating, Frances joins Tinder and meets some men, while Robert appears to be enjoying some canoodling of his own. But starting life over alone is harder than they thought, as is navigating the things they must still do together, like children’s birthdays.

Parker and Church are joined by their supporting cast—Hamptons fan Molly Shannon, Talia Balsam and Tracy Letts—in the comedy series created by Sharon Horgan, who also has an executive producer credit, along with Parker, Paul Simms, Alison Benson and Aaron Kaplan.

Divorce Season 2 returns to HBO on Sunday, January 14. Learn more at hbo.com/divorce.