Behind the Hedges: The Hills in Southampton Nears Final Decision

by Behind the Hedges

Looking for a deep dive into Hamptons real estate? BehindtheHedges.com is the premier real estate and lifestyle destination on Long Island’s fabled East End, featuring in-depth insights and exclusive content tailored to the Hamptons. Here’s a sampling of what you’ll find on Behind the Hedges.

TODAY ON BEHINDTHEHEDGES.COM:

Perhaps chief among the East End’s most controversial new developments may be approved next week. The Hills in Southampton project was first proposed back in 2013, but concerns over environment impact, especially on groundwater, and the need for a zoning change from residential to a Planned Development District caused the project to drag on. The plan calls for 118 residential units and an 18-hole golf course on Spinney Road in East Quogue. Find out the pros and cons and make your voice heard one way or the other. Read more at Behind the Hedges…