Shop ‘Til You Drop: Holiday Shopping Starts Early in the Hamptons

Get your holiday shopping started now on in the Hamptons and North Fork. It’s never too early!

BIG SHOPPING NEWS: The First Presbyterian Church of Southampton’s annual holiday bazaar has been MOVED to Saturday, November 18. For many years it was held on the first Saturday of December.

Check out their Holiday Harvest Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 18, with luncheon served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ($12 adults, $6 children under 12) at 2 Main Street. Shop for collectibles, handicrafts, accessories, gift baskets and more. There will also be a raffle and a “fancy pantry.”

Many East End organizations continue to hold holiday gift sales on Saturday, December 2, including the Hayground School’s Homegrown for the Holidays Artisanal Food & Craft Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 115 Mitchell Lane in Bridgehampton. In addition to a wide range of local, handmade goods, expect live music and raffles!

Best Toys for Tots deal of the season: Donate a new, unwrapped toy to this program at Bistro Été in Water Mill and get a free glass of wine! Drop-off is after 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays at 760 Montauk Highway. Check out their prix fixe and Happy Hour deals at bistroete.com, 631-500-9085.

Did you get scared last month? What practical magic lasts a lot longer than Halloween night? Good dental hygiene, books and comfortable shoes, of course. But what should a Hamptonite wear while on the trail for chocolate? Dear by Renee’s Acne Spot Treatment says it all right under the title on its bottle’s label: “salicylic acid and camphor.” A dab’ll do ya, flawlessly…dearbyrenee.com

Spartina 449’s Acorn Infinity Scarf in cream is just the thing to enliven an autumnal outfit and keep your neck comfy. Their zodiac sign necklaces are cool too…spartina449.com

After “the fall”: Beach Dental Modern Dentistry in Remsenburg-Speonk offers cosmetic dentistry that’s right for you. For patients without dental insurance, they’ve introduced The Beach Dental Plan. All phases of dentistry are performed including dental implants, even Invisalign. hamptonsbeachdental.com

Interior designer and Holiday House founder Iris Dankner’s new book, Holiday House: Ten Years of Decorating for a Cure, was released in October, which was Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The launch coincided with Holiday House’s 10th anniversary, and the book documents a decade’s worth of exquisitely designed rooms by over 70 top interior designers for Holiday House showhouses in both New York and the Hamptons. A 20-year breast cancer survivor and passionate fundraiser for the cause, Dankner founded the showhouse to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research. The proceeds from Holiday House and the book benefit The Breast Cancer Research Foundation. To date, Iris’ organization has raised over $1 million for BCRF®. As Iris notes in the book, “After you’ve had cancer, every day is a gift, every day is a holiday.” Dankner, together with Honorary Chair Christopher Hyland and Design Chairs Thom Felicia and Alexa Hampton, are delighted to announce the 10th edition of Holiday House New York. The 2017 Showhouse returns to the Academy Mansion on Manhattan’s Upper East Side November 15 – December 7, open daily. Robin Baron, Bjorn Bjornsson, Vanessa DeLeon, Russell Groves, Jacqueline Hosford, Young Hu, Lucinda Loya, Sarah Magness, Anna Maria Mannarino, Kim Radovich, James Rixner, Cheryl Settino Mosher, Bonnie Steves, John Stedilaand and Jaime Walters are among the designers selected to participate in this year’s showhouse.

There are plenty of cozy and comfortable shoes for on-the-go women from Arcopédico. This long-established comfort footwear brand makes gift giving easy as the only U.S. distributor of high-quality, Portuguese made comfort and travel footwear. All styles feature Arcopédico’s patented metal-free twin arch support system for superior support and all-day comfort, and are all made with Arcopédico’s vegan Lytech® material outer which is breathable, flexible, washable and water-resistant. Items include boots, ballerina flats, ankle boots (our favorites are the Winter Florals) and their Lisa flats—ballerina style flats featuring an asymmetric single strap with a floral print and adjustable Velcro closure. In black or red, they are easy and comfortable from the first wear. arcopedicousa.com