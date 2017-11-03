Hopefully Forgiven to Rock 2017 Dan’s Best of the Best Celebration

by Dan's Best of the Best

More than 100,000 votes have been tallied, and now you’re invited to come celebrate with the best of the Hamptons and the North Fork at the 2017 Dan’s Best of the Best Celebration Concert, held Friday, November 10 at the historic (and award-winning) Suffolk Theater in Riverhead!

Come party with the best restaurants, the best hotels, the best service providers, the best entertainment venues and more as thousands of glasses will be raised, delicious food will be served and guests will dance, dance, dance the night away with 2017 Best of the Best Local Band winner…Hopefully Forgiven! A portion of ticket and silent auction proceeds will go to benefit Riverhead VFW Post 2476.

Hopefully Forgiven’s Brad Penuel and Telly Karoussos let us in on what’s behind their unique sound and what’s in store for the many winners next Friday night.

What really “clicks” with East End audiences/was the key to your Dan’s Best of the Best win?

Telly: Our kicks clicks with them and their kicks clicks with us. Yinging and Yanging.

Brad: Precisely, Telly. Grammar is sacred.

How do you keep challenging yourself as musicians and the band as a group/how do you keep it fresh every performance?

Brad: Much of our set is original music; meaning we play songs that we write. What most people don’t see is that there is a laughable amount of time that has gone into the process long before you ever even book a show (between the writing, rewriting, arranging, working the tune up with the band, recording the song, so on and so forth…). So the shows are the sweet reward and nudging carrot for this effort. There’s a lot of pent-up kinetic energy that gets released.

Telly: Practice, frustration, more practice, listening, ignoring, agreeing to disagree and knowing that once the last cable is plugged in it’s gonna be a good time no matter what.

What’s in your name?

Telly: The band was meant to be, we try to be our best, but if we fail we are…Hopefully Forgiven.

How long have you been together as a band and how have you grown?

Telly: Time is an illusion. But Brad has embraced the idea of live recording, and I have a beard now.

Brad: That’s all true.

How do audiences, and the response to your music, differ summer vs. deep winter?

Telly: Don’t think summer or winter has that much of an affect on the audience and their response to our music… but in winter they have more clothes on—at least in the beginning.

What’s next on the horizon for the band?

Both: We are going to release some new music this spring whether you/we like it or not—and we love you and thank you from the deepest depths of our gracious hearts for your support.

Come party with the Best of the Best! The people have spoken, and the Platinum winners for Best Local Band in this year’s Dan’s Best of the Best are…Hopefully Forgiven! Now all our readers are invited to come eat, drink and dance the night away with Hopefully Forgiven and all the 2017 winners at the 2017 Dan’s Best of the Best Celebration Concert on Friday, November 10, at Riverhead’s historic Suffolk Theater (which won a few Best of the Best honors of its own again this year).

