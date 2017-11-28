Jay-Z and ‘4:44’ Lead 2017 Grammy Nomination Pack with Eight Nods

by SOTH Team

The 2017 Grammy Award nominations are out, and new East Hampton homeowner Jay-Z, aka Shawn Carter, leads the pack with eight nods for his 4:44 album and the songs within it.

Announced Tuesday, Jay-Z’s nominations include Record of the Year for “The Story of O.J.,” Album of the Year for 4:44, Song of the Year for his title track “4:44,” Best Rap Performance for “4:44,” Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Family Feud” (with his superstar wife Beyonce), Best Rap Song for “The Story of O.J.,” Best Rap Album for 4:44, and Best Music Video for “The Story of O.J.”

Watch “The Story of O.J.” music video below. Warning: Song contains strong, adult language, including harsh racial epithets.

As can be seen in “The Story of O.J.” video, Jay-Z pulls no punches in 4:44, his 13th studio album. It debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 and was, obviously, also a huge critical success hailed for its heavy, emotional and personal content. The record offers hip-hop songs with surprising, almost jazz-like arrangements, spoken word interludes, samples from a wide array of musical genres and an experimental feel to its compositions.

Lyrics touch on very personal subject matter, such as Jay-Z’s mother being a lesbian, his rumored affairs outside his marriage to Beyonce, shooting his brother, racism, stereotypes and his own ego and public persona.

Fellow Grammy-nominated Hamptonites this year include East Hampton resident genius Neil Degrasse Tyson‘s Astrophysics For People In A Hurry for for Best Spoken Word Album (includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling), Amagansett comic Jerry Seinfeld‘s Jerry Before Seinfeld for Best Comedy Album, and Amagansett rocker Chris Martin‘s band Coldplay and their song “Something Just Like This” (with The Chainsmokers) for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Coldplay’s Kaleidoscope EP is also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album.

To see what Jay-Z and our other vaunted residents win, watch the 60th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m. on CBS. Visit cbs.com/shows/grammys for more info.

You can find all the 2017 Grammy Award nominees at grammy.com.