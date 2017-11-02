Jennifer Lopez Gives Britney Spears Sexy ‘Puchi’ Heels in Vegas

by SOTH Team

Water Mill’s Jennifer Lopez gifted fellow pop icon Britney Spears a pair of sexy high heels yesterday to celebrate Spears’ Las Vegas residency, which ends before 2018.

From Lopez’s shoe collection with designer Giuseppe Zanotti—Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez—the bedazzled, nude colored “Puchi” heels retail for $1,895 and came with a drawing of the shoes and note from JLo that reads, “Britney, you are killing it in Vegas! Enjoy!”

Both Lopez and Spears are currently performing in residencies at The AXIS auditorium at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. Spears, who has been performing her Piece of Me show there since 2013, has scheduled her final appearance for New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2017. Lopez started All I Have in January 2016, and she’ll continue performances through May 26, 2018.

Spears thanked Lopez by sharing a photo of the shoes and the note via Twitter on Wednesday, writing, “Wow!! Look at these gorgeous heels!! Thank you so much @JLo!!!!”



Lopez will next perform at The AXIS on February 21, 2018, kicking off a run of 20 shows over the following three months until it concludes in mid May. You can get tickets here.