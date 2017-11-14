Jennifer Lopez Releases ‘Amor, Amor, Amor’ Video, Plays Dubai Friday

by SOTH Team

Water Mill pop icon Jennifer Lopez released her new single and video for “Amor, Amor, Amor” from her upcoming second full-length Spanish language record Por Primera Ve (For the First Time). Lopez will likely play it live at her upcoming concert at the Autism Rocks Arena in Dubai this Friday, November 17.

Featuring reggaeton star Wisin, “Amor, Amor, Amor” was released digitally last Friday, November 10, but a release date for Por Primera Ve—Lopez’s ninth studio album—has yet to be publicized. Her first single from the album, “Ni Tú Ni Yo,” dropped in July.

The new video, directed by Jessy Terrero, is a steamy, dance-fueled romp filmed in NYC’s Bowery subway station in September. Take a look below.

Lopez’s first all-Spanish language album, Como Ama una Mujer (How a Woman Loves), came out in 2007 and reached number one in Italy, Spain and Switzerland but didn’t fare as well as her English albums in the United States. Still, Lopez has said she enjoys singing in Spanish. “I really love singing in Spanish,” she told Hola in September. “There’s just something about it that is more romantic and passionate to me, and that’s such a core part of who I am. I feel like I sing better in Spanish. We’re all interpreting songs as we go through life, right?”

On Friday, Lopez hits the stage in Dubai. For those who can make it: Expect to hear her many hit singles with costume changes, choreographed dance moves and good times.

Get tickets here.