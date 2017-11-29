Matt Lauer Fired from Today Show After Sexual Misconduct Allegation

by SOTH Team

Fans and colleagues were shocked to learn Hamptonite and Today Show anchor Matt Lauer was fired from NBC for alleged sexual misconduct.

Stunned Today co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hamptonite Hoda Kotb broke the news on the show, shortly after learning of Lauer’s firing, on Wednesday morning. Guthrie shared a statement from NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack, reading, “On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over 20 years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

Gutherie noted that she and Lauer’s coworkers were “devastated” and that Lack wrote that NBC wants to ensure a safe workplace environment for all its employees. “For the moment all we can say is that we are heartbroken. I’m heartbroken for Matt, he is my dear, dear friend and my partner, and he is beloved by many, many people here,” she continued, speaking for herself, adding, “And I’m heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story. And any other women who have their own stories to tell. And we are grappling with a dilemma that so many people have faced these past few weeks. How do you reconcile your love for someone with the revelation that they have behaved badly?”

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

Lauer, who joined the Today Show in 1994 and became one of its most beloved anchors, is now added to a growing list of celebrities and high-profile men accused of sexually inappropriate—and even criminal, for some, behavior in recent weeks. The list includes Shelter Island comic Louis CK, Hollywood power player Harvey Weinstein, journalists Charlie Rose and Mark Halperin, and Senator Al Franken, among others.

Also on Wednesday, A Prairie Home Companion icon Garrison Keillor was fired from Minnesota Public Radio amid allegations of sexual inappropriateness toward a co-worker.

Lauer has yet to make a public statement about the allegation or his firing.