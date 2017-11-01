Michael Halsband Portraits Show Opening at Southampton Arts Center

by Artists & Galleries

Southampton Arts Center’s final exhibition of the 2017 season, Halsband Portraits, featuring photographs by Michael Halsband, opens Friday, November 17 and runs through December 31. It will not be one to miss. A reception for the public is scheduled for Saturday, November 18 from 5–7 p.m.

This survey of portraiture by the renowned American photographer and Hamptons resident spans over four decades of the artist’s work, including the iconic images from the 1985 Andy Warhol/Jean Michel Basquiat two-man Tony Shafrazi, Bruno Bischofberger show poster—with the artists famously wearing boxing gloves as if it’s to promote a fight rather than an exhibition—and 35mm film of the Rolling Stones live performance during their Tattoo You tour.

“We are incredibly excited to have Michael Halsband close out the year with this sixth and final exhibition,” Southampton Arts Center Director of Programs Amy Kirwin says. “His vast catalog of photographs will appeal to all visitors, with many recognizable faces and other striking imagery representing the path his storied career has taken over the years.”

Halsband has photographed some of the most celebrated artists, writers and musicians of our time, including James Brown, David Byrne, Johnny Depp, A.M. Homes, Iggy Pop, Louise Nevelson, Klaus Nomi, Nam June Paik, Hunter S. Thompson and many more. This exhibition presents highlights from Halsband’s storied career, with portraits of pop cultural icons, surfers, rock and roll legends, creative pioneers and close friends.

“My interest in portraiture happened very organically. I like interacting with people and am fascinated by the challenges presented in making portraits,” Halsband says. “It definitely doesn’t come easily—I am conscious of not treating people like objects, reaching beyond preconceived notions of representation, and exploring all the subtlety of human behavior.”

Halsband will lead a gallery tour of his exhibition on Sunday, November 19 and Sunday, December 3, both at noon.

The Southampton Arts Center is located at 25 Jobs Lane in Southampton Village. Call 631-283-0967 or visit southamptonartscenter.org for more info.