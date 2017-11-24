Shop ‘Til You Drop: Digest These Post-Thanskgiving Day Deals

by Shop 'Til You Drop

It’s difficult to boil down all the post Turkey Day deals for your home and your loved ones to one page, but we tried.

In Home, at 132 Main Street in Sag Harbor, is offering 30% off select Queen or King Magniflex mattresses through December 1. inhomesagharbor.com

New studies show that having a dog in the home significantly reduces the risk of heart attack and other fatal conditions. So don’t shop, adopt your holiday gift! The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (southamptonanimalshelter.com) in Hampton Bays, the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (arfhamptons.org) in Wainscott, Bideawee (bideawee.org) in Westhampton Beach and the North Fork Animal Welfare League (nfawl.org) in Southold and Riverhead are not only the Dan’s Best of the Best animal shelters, they also happen to have hundreds of cats and dogs, from kittens and puppies to seniors, waiting patiently for their furrever home.

Bring home art. The Water—Small Works 2017 exhibition opens on Saturday, November 25 at Alex Ferrone Gallery in Cutchogue, featuring 36 artists with 35 photographically based works about water in all its forms. All works are affordably framed, 12” or smaller, for a perfectly sized gift of original art for the holidays. Ten percent of proceeds will benefit Hurricane Harvey relief. Meet the artists at the opening reception from 6–8 p.m.

Celebrate Small Business Saturday with Dan’s Platinum Best of the Best bookstore, Southampton Books (southampton-books.com). They’ll be offering 20% off all collectible, rare, out-of-print and first editions books over Thanksgiving weekend. At another Dan’s Platinum Best of the Best bookstore, Harbor Books (harborbookssgh.com) in Sag Harbor, you can browse the stacks while sipping a freshly brewed Dorbá Tea drink from the teaosk.

The Montauk Community Church Christmas Fair will be held Saturday, November 25 from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Santa will arrive at 11 a.m. and there will be baked goods, new and used toys, handmade items and other gifts. Meanwhile, Montauk Library Holiday Book Sale takes place Saturday, November 25 from 10­ a.m.–3.p.m. You can find great deals on gift books, art books, children’s books and more.

Riverhead’s Moustache Brewing Co. announced it will be quadrupling the size of it’s current space at 400 Hallett Avenue. As a “thank you” to loyal drinkers who’ve supported them, owners Lauri and Matt Spitz have created the Society for Fine Liquid Provisions. Members receive monthly growler fills or four-packs of cans, birthday perks, discounts and member-only beers on tap in the tasting room and more. moustachebrewing.com.

First there was Black Friday. Then there was Cyber Monday. Now there’s Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. Giving Tuesday kicks off the charitable season, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving. Visit givingtuesday.org for a directory to help you find organizations, charities, events and more in your own community. Dan’s Best of the Best Sam’s Beverage Place (samsbeverageplace.com) in in East Hampton, for example, is donating 10% of all sales on Tuesday, November 28 to the East Hampton Food Pantry.

Anyone supporting local community-based charities on Giving Tuesday should consider a Donors Unite charity gift card. Donors Unite asks people to think of Giving Tuesday not as ONE DAY at the end of the shopping season for giving back; but as a kickoff to a 365 DAYS long season of giving back through better gifting. See all the details at donorsunite.org/new-blog/givingtuesday

Give a gift that keeps giving all year round. Everyone loves the museum! And who wouldn’t love a museum membership. Might we suggest Dan’s Best of the Best Museum’s South Fork Natural History Museum (sofo.org), which offers 11 different memberships, the Parrish Art Museum (parrishart.org), which offers 9, the Children’s Museum of the East End (cmee.org), or the Suffolk County Historical Society (suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org), both of which offer 5.

Whew, how does one keep up the pace holiday season? Coral LLC sent the Dan’s Papers Editorial desk a jar of their Hawaiian Red Turmeric Gummies to try last week. This powerful antioxidant promises to promote heart health and healthy joint maintenance and effective management of arthritis and joint inflammation. Could be, but we just like the spicy taste. Yum.