What’s New in East End Drinking & Dining for the 2017 Holiday Season

It’s not just holiday lights heating up the East End – much is new and hot on the Hamptons and North Fork culinary scene.

Drink it in:

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company (GHBC) opened a new restaurant at their main brewery in Peconic. The menu, designed by chef Vincent Purcell, affirms their commitment to locally sourced ingredients from produce to protein and seafood—all grown, harvested, or raised on the North Fork. GHBC now offers Long Island Duck Spring Rolls, a House Cured Salmon Sammy, Fish & Chips battered with Greenport Tidal Lager and more. greenportharborbrewing.com.

That big white Victorian outside Greenport, the former Shady Lady, has been transformed into Lin Beach House by the team behind Greenport’s Matchbook Distilling Company, a concept distillery scheduled to open soon. Lin Beach House features an eight-room hotel, a bar and, soon, the Matchbook Tasting Room…

Need a cold one? At press time, Sag Harbor’s iconic Corner Bar was undergoing renovation, but should be open by the time you read this. Sag Harbor’s über popular Sen restaurant has closed for a round of renovations.

Coming soon:

Rogers Memorial Library in Southampton, is planning to construct a café, as an addition to the library building.

Conca D’Oro in Sag Harbor, arguably the village’s most delicious spot for a pie, closed on October 31, after a 42-year run. Look for a new pizza-centric eatery next year. Conca was purchased by Laurent Tourondel and Michael Cinque, the owners of LT Burger, also on Main Street. They’ve submitted plans to add a wood-fired pizza oven.

New this year:

Agave Grill and Cantina has replaced Vino n Vittles at 110 Front Street in Greenport. Expect mouth-watering delights. 110 Front Street, Greenport. 631-333-2323, agavegrillandcantina.net.

Bistro Été, a 2016 summer favorite, returned to Water Mill—to a year-round locale, featuring chef/owner Arie Pavlou’s distinctive coastal French cuisine. Bistro Été occupies the former Muse space in The Mill shopping center. Expect a homey welcome, as always, from Pavlou’s wife Liz, the resident vegetarian. Naturally, the menu includes many mouthwatering vegan/vegetarian dishes as well as this Le-Cordon-Bleu-trained chef’s takes on the classics. 760 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-500-9085, bistroete.com.

Coral Restaurant combines the breath-taking view of the South Shore with exquisite food, prepared by Executive Chef Alex Bujoreanu. The Coral team brings a tapas-style cuisine and excellent service to their newly renovated restaurant. 215 Atlantic Avenue, East Moriches. 631-703-3479, coraleastmoriches.com.

Lisa Murphy Harwood and Terry Harwood, who own Vine Street Café on Shelter Island, opened Cove Hollow Tavern in the former Café Max space, offering a menu with a seafood focus and Mediterranean-French touches. 85 Montauk Highway, East Hampton. 631-527-7131, covehollowtavern.com.

The menu at Drift 82 is an eclectic mix of “seafood and land food” and unparalleled cocktail and craft beer choices. 82 Brightwood Street, Patchogue. 631-714-4950, drift82.com.

Elaia Estiatorio is serving up Greek specialties in what was formerly Osteria Salina’s Bridgehampton location. Enjoy food that “is uncomplicated, healthy, and pairs beautifully with our selection of Greek wines.” 95 School Street, Bridgehampton. 631-613-6469, elaiaestiatorio.com.

John Gambino, former owner of a landmark Westhampton Beach restaurant, is now serving simple Italian food made with consciously sourced ingredients in a historic inn-style setting at a new Aquebogue location, Il Giardino. Former Baby Moon chef William Londono works his kitchen magic at 739 Main Road, Aquebogue. 631-779-3900, ilgiardinoaquebogue.com.

The menu at Guava in Hampton Bays features Colombian based cuisine, along with entrées from Cuba, Spain, the Dominican Republic and more. Word is their Rioa Vieja is one of the best on the East End. Also be sure to try their sangrias, mojitos and margaritas—all their drinks are made using fresh fruit. 631-594-3815, guavarestaurant.com.

With The Halyard, Galen Zamarra, chef and owner of Mas (Farmhouse) in the West Village, now has an East End presence. This sprawling restaurant, enviably located in the old Sound View Hotel, features lobsters in rolls and beignets, as well as local fish. 58775 County Road 48, Greenport. 631-477-0666, thehalyardgreenport.com.

Lulu Kitchen & Bar opened in the former Paradise Café space on Sag Harbor’s Main Street to rave reviews. Check out their seafood and the many delights from their wood-burning oven. 126 Main Street, Sag Harbor 631-725-0900, lulusagharbor.com.

Riverhead’s Moustache Brewing Co. will be quadrupling the size of their current space, with a projected opening in early 2018. The new facility will include a spacious 1,200 square-foot tasting room with vaulted ceiling, a 30-foot-bar, a cold storage and more. The current brewery and tasting room will remain open throughout renovations at 400 Hallett Avenue, Riverhead. 631-591-3250, moustachebrewing.com.

Port, Keith and Ali Bavaro’s new restaurant in Greenport, is just a short ferry ride away from their Salt Shelter Island. At Port you’ll hear live music, eat fresh food and drink cocktails made the way they drink ’em, all while relaxing, laughing, and watching the ferry come and go. 104 Third Street, Greenport. 631-333-2501, portbarandgrill.com.

The new Riverhead Ciderhouse offers a variety of hard ciders, local beer and wine, and other apple products. Cider master Greg Gove produces ciders that use New York-grown apples in three delicious flavors. Riverhead Ciderhouse also features a café serving gourmet pizzas, sandwiches and seasonal fare. 2699 Sound Avenue, Calverton. 631-284-3469, riverheadcider.com.

Get ready for a taste of a different kind of island life. Shadees Jamaican Restaurant is Riverhead’s newest restaurant right on Main Street, less than a minute from the Long Island Aquarium & Exhibition Center. From ackee and saltfish to stew peas, all of their authentic dishes are made fresh. 307 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-381-0440, shadeesrestaurant.com.

Wölffer Kitchen took over the former Meeting House restaurant space in Amagansett Square. Seafood, tapas, salads, wood-oven pizzettes and more substantial seasonal dishes, like steak and scallops with fava beans, are on the menu at this sibling of the Sag Harbor restaurant established by Joey and Marc Wölffer. 4 Amagansett Square Drive, 631-267-2764, wolfferkitchen.com.