Where to Eat Out for Thanksgiving 2017 in the Hamptons and North Fork

by Dining Features

Who wants to stay up all night prepping side dishes only to wake up early to start the turkey, set the table, etc., only to have to clean everything up later? We don’t. So we put together a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving that will allow to you relax and finally enjoy that holiday meal.

The 1770 House Restaurant & Inn offers a Thanksgiving feast by Executive Chef Michael Rozzi with wine selections by Wine Director Michael Cohen from 2–8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The dedicated three-course prix-fixe is $95 per person with a $40 two-course option for guests 12 and under. Beverage, tax and gratuity are additional. Among Rozzi’s starters will be his signature spicy Montauk fluke tartare with hijiki, wasabi tobiko and radish; golden beet and endive salad with hazelnuts, roasted shallots, Chinese red vinegar and honey; charred broccolini and tardivo salad with warm pomegranate molasses and roasted garlic, wild boar lonza and Sartori SarVecchio…and that’s just the beginning. 143 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-1770, 1770house.com.

Not only can you get a three-course prix fixe at Baron’s Cove on Thanksgiving Day between noon and 9 p.m., they’ll throw in a turkey sandwich for each adult for a midnight snack or Friday’s lunch. If it’s a snack, head back Friday—they’ll be open 11 a.m.–3 p.m. for brunch. 31 West Water Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-2101, baronscove.com.

The Halyard at the Sound View in Greenport is offering a $55 Thanksgiving menu that includes choices such as pumpkin soup, smoked bluefish salad, roast turkey breast, braised beef shortribs and grilled lobster tail. 58775 Route 48, Greenport..631-477-0666, thehalyardgreenport.com.

Visit the Jedediah Hawkins Inn for Thanksgiving from noon–7 p.m. They’ll be serving turkey with all the sides, with roast beef or salmon as the main course. $75 for adults, half price for kids. 400 South Jamesport Avenue, Jamesport. 631-722-2900, jedediahhawkinsinn.com.

Savor the lasting tradition of great food, family and friends at The Palm Restaurant in East Hampton. An herb-roasted, hand-carved turkey is the base of this $59 prix fixe ($24 for children 12 and under). Choose lobster or roasted butternut squash bisque or baby kale salad as a first course and cheesecake or pumpkin pie for dessert. 94 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0411, thepalm.com/east-hampton.

Celebrate Thanksgiving with Jean-Georges at the Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton. On Thursday, November 23, a special Thanksgiving dinner menu and other offers will be available from 11:30 a.m.–8 p.m. Topping Rose’s $98 3-course Prix Fixe includes your choice of six appetizers, five different entrées including salmon, black bass, organic turkey, veal and

lamb and dessert. 1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0870, toppingrosehouse.com.

Tweed’s Buffalo Bar and Restaurant will be serving up a $33, 3-course Prix Fixe menu on Thanksgiving Day from noon–9 p.m. First course includes your choice of a Caesar salad, mini crab cakes or the soup of the day. The main dish, a traditional Thanksgiving turkey dinner, includes New England chestnut stuffing, giblet gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, local turnips, brussels sprouts and cranberry dressing. For desert, choose pumpkin pie, chocolate decadence cake, cheesecake or key lime pie. Tweed’s regular menu, including specials, will also be available all day. If you’re a planner, Tweed’s will also be open Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Call 631-237-8120 for reservations. 17 East Main Street, Riverhead tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com.