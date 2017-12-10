10 Reasons to Eat, Drink & Be Merry at Dan’s 12 Wines of Christmas 2017

by Dan's Papers

It’s the most wine-derful time of the year! And you are cordially invited to come celebrate at the annual Dan’s 12 Wines of Christmas culinary happening on Saturday, December 16, at North Fork Chocolate Company in Aquebogue.

Amid the hustle and bustle of the season, 12 Wines of Christmas 2017 is an evening dedicated to bringing food-and-wine lovers together in an intimate setting and indulging in the great culinary bounty of the East End. Awaiting you is a gourmet four-course dinner created by an award-winning local chef, each dish perfectly paired with top wines from select Long Island vineyards, and a night filled with toasts and memories to last the whole year through. It’s the perfect gift (yes, we completely support the idea of giving presents early!) for yourself, your coworkers and anyone you want to raise a glass to on your list.

Now, speaking of lists, here’s one you won’t need to check twice…

1. Enjoy A Glass Of Holiday Cheer…Or 12! – From happy hour tastings through main course creations through decadent desserts, guests will be able to savor a dozen fabulous wines from Long Island Wine Country, specially selected for this celebratory evening. Whether you love red or white—or both—there will be plenty of pours to please the palate.

2 Dine With A James Beard Nominee. A rare opportunity to dine at the hand of a James Beard Nominated Chef, Steven Amaral. Chef Amaral has been living, eating and cooking around the globe for decades as an executive chef and food and beverage director in exotic locales including Hawaii and Madrid. Locally, many will remember his much-lauded Wading River restaurant, Amarelle, which earned an “Excellent” 3-star review from The New York Times.

3. Give An Early Holiday Gift – Why wait until December 25 to start giving gifts everyone will love? This festive event can even be the perfect setting for a fun couple’s night out, even a small holiday party for you and some coworkers or friends. Treat yourself! Every foodie on your list will love seats at this intimate soirée, where the menu includes North Fork Merlot Braised Short Ribs, Long Island Cheese Pumpkin Mezza Luna…

4. A Locavore’s Delight! – Chef Amaral is prepping a decidedly divine menu incorporating the best in seasonal ingredients sourced right here on the North Fork. He’s been known to include farm-fresh goat cheese and Long Island cheese pumpkin, North Fork Merlot braised beef short ribs, Charissa spiced meatballs with lamb from 8 Hands Farm and arugula from Satur Farms, all topped off with an apple and caramel tart and Hal & Steve’s Vanilla Bean Ice Cream with dessert—along with chocolates, of course!

5. Savor Sweets From North Fork Chocolate Company – North Fork Chocolate Company’s handcrafted chocolate treats are legendary, and Chef Amaral will be serving up a special selection of truffles and bonbons to top off this perfect menu.

6. North Fork Chocolate Company’s Gorgeous Event Gallery – Set at North Fork Chocolate Company’s event gallery in Aquebogue, this intimate farmhouse-style culinary experience is sure to put all in the holiday spirit.

7. Very Merry Live Music – Who needs carolers when you’ll be getting a private performance of holiday tunes and more by renowned guitarist and vocalist Paul Scollo. It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas…

8. Holiday Cheer – That’s right, we’re giving YOU a holiday gift. The treat inside that beautiful bag is tasty to be sure, but we won’t reveal it just yet…we wouldn’t want to “out” you in case you need to re-gift.

9. Gourmet Last-Minute Holiday Shopping – North Fork Chocolate Company’s beautiful boutique, curated with locally crafted gifts and chocolate delights, will be open late for this event, with special offers just for our guests. Shop local!

10. Stress-Free Holiday Fun! – This is the only holiday dinner party you’ll ever attend where you don’t have to bring a gift! Or a side dish. Or a dessert. Or see family. Unless, of course, you really want to! Just get those tickets fast, as space is very limited!

Hurry, seating is extremely limited for annual Dan’s 12 Wines of Christmas Dinner, presented by The Cardinale Group, on Saturday, December 16, at North Fork Chocolate Company, 740 Main Road in Aquebogue. The night begins with a tasting experience at 6:30 p.m., followed by a multi-course sit-down wine-pairing dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are $125 per person or $199 per couple and include tasting experience, the intimate sit-down dinner with wine pairings, and holiday gift.

Tickets available now at 12WinesOfChristmas.com.