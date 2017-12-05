Alec Baldwin Has New ABC Talk Show in the Works

by SOTH Team

Always busy Amagansett actor Alec Baldwin has yet another new project in the works—a new ABC talk show similar to his Here’s the Thing long form interview podcast. According to Page Six, Baldwin will begin filming episodes next week in New York City.

The show comes as part of the actor’s deal to continue hosting ABC’s Match Game for Season 3. Inked in August, the two-year deal has Baldwin’s El Dorado Pictures developing scripted and unscripted projects for ABC Studios. The interview show would, of course, be one of those unscripted efforts.

Over the summer, Baldwin told DansPapers.com that he thoroughly enjoys hosting Match Game and his relationship with ABC, not to mention the large paycheck, which he called “a boon to my foundation.” He also added, “When I go do Match Game we have a ball. It all comes together really, really great.”

The talk show deal has not yet been finalized, Variety reports, but shooting the pilot episodes next week should go a long way to help determine its exact format. Decisions about what time of day the show would run are also forthcoming.

Here’s the Thing with Alec Baldwin premiered on WNYC Radio in 2011 and has been a popular part of the station’s lineup. The show “brings listeners into the lives of artists, policy makers and performers,” and has featured such guests as Montauk artist Peter Beard, Girls creator and star Lena Dunham, East End farmer Scott Chaskey, Hamptonite and Vogue fashion editor Grace Coddington and Congressman Anthony Weiner, to name a few.

Check out Here’s the Thing at wnycstudios.org.