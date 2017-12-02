Alec Baldwin Considers Bringing Trump Impersonation to Broadway

by SOTH Team

Amagansett actor Alec Baldwin is still riding high on his Saturday Night Live-born Donald Trump impersonation—and it looks like he might take it to Broadway.

Baldwin shared the idea Monday morning while chatting on fellow Hamptonite Howard Stern about his Trump book, You Can’t Spell America Without Me (co-written by Kurt Andersen), on Stern’s Sirius XM radio show. According to the actor, he envisions a one-man stage show along the lines of SNL funnyman Will Ferrell‘s 2009 show You’re Welcome America: A Final Night with George W. Bush. Amagansett homeowner and SNL creator Lorne Michaels, who owns Baldwin’s Trump impression and had to give him and Andersen permission to write their book, would produce.

The actor told Stern the show would be a short run—he’s also been very candid about his belief that Trump’s presidency won’t last the full four-year first term. Ferrell’s well-received Bush impersonation show ran for three months, from January to March 2009, though it lives on in video form (see below).

Baldwin’s Trump has been a yuge hit since he debuted it late in the 2016 presidential race. He’s since appeared as Trump on SNL dozens of times and written the You Can’t Spell America Without Me book, subtitled The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump.

Watch below to see Baldwin’s most recent cold open sketch as Trump on the December 2 episode of SNL. Together, this and Ferrell’s video should offer a good sense of what fans can expect if he takes it to Broadway. Who would buy tickets for this?