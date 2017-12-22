Bay Street Theater Announces 2018 Mainstage Season

by Song & Stage

Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theater has announced another exciting summer of theater for its 2018 Mainstage Season.

It all starts May 29 with a new play by Jack Canfora, Fellow Travelers, which will run through June 17. The play is set during Hollywood’s notorious blacklist period and examines the relationship between legendary theater artists Arthur Miller and Elia Kazan and their mutual connection to Marilyn Monroe, as well as how the politics of the McCarthy era affected their friendship and how their friendship affected their work.

From June 26–July 22, playwright Peter Morgan’s Frost/Nixon revolves around the landmark series of interviews between British journalist David Frost and former President Richard Nixon three years after Nixon resigned. It’s a battle of wits that pits a broadcaster against one of America’s most complex and wily presidents—a riveting story of the collision of politics and the media. Morgan created Frost/Nixon for the stage in 2006, and later adapted it for the big screen, resulting in a critically acclaimed 2008 film of the same name starring Frank Langella and Martin Sheen.

Finally, from July 31–August 26, the revival of the beloved musical Evita will take a fresh look at the iconic Eva Perón and her ascent to the top as the First Lady of Argentina. Bay Street Theater will offer its signature treatment of a large scale musical—an intimate experience in a thrust theater that allows the audience to get close to the characters and dig deep into the world and story of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s masterpiece. The classic score features some of Webber and Rice’s biggest hits, including “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina,” “High Flying, Adored” and “Another Suitcase in Another Hall.”

Learn more about the Bay Street Theater (1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor) 2018 Mainstage Season, and get tickets, at baystreet.org.