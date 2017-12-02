Beldin: Steve Bannon to Headline Lee Zeldin Fundraiser in NYC

by Dan Rattiner

Lee Zeldin is the Congressman from this district, and a Republican. That matters because in the current state of white heat between our two political parties, Zeldin is being targeted to be swept out of office by Democrats. This has been a largely Democratic district, and Democrats have held sway for years.

Zeldin, from the beginning, has tried to portray himself as a moderate Republican. It’s possible to make that case, but last week came the remarkable announcement that Steve Bannon would headline a fundraiser for him on December 14 in Manhattan.

For those that have been living under a rock, Steve Bannon is the chief of Breitbart News, one of the most right-wing, fake-news, dangerous organizations imaginable. His “news” celebrates the Ku Klux Klan, anti-Semites, the wildest of the redneck bigots and the neo-Nazis. If he had his way, Bannon would surely consider the likes of me, a member of the media, as someone who belongs in jail. He is a clear and present danger to the American democracy we all hold so dear.

Anyway, Bannon was hired to be the chief advisor to Donald Trump at the beginning of his presidency, and it was on Bannon’s watch that Trump, completely blind to the idea you can’t banish people because of religion and where they came from, issued the executive order that resulted in thousands of people on airplanes from six particular countries—professors, scientists, grandparents, whoever they were—getting off aircraft at JFK after a six-hour flight from Europe and elsewhere, then having to get back on the next plane to return to where they came from. It went on for two weeks until finally a court that followed the laws of the American Constitution said, no, you can’t do that. And so finally things returned to normal.

If you watch Saturday Night Live, it was Bannon who was portrayed as a 10-foot-tall Grim Reaper telling a relatively tiny, oblivious, 6-foot-tall Donald Trump (played by Alec Baldwin) what to do, such as sit at a little tiny desk while Bannon sits at the President’s desk in the Oval Office just adjacent and takes all the incoming phone calls from the American Fuhrer and so forth and so on. Fortunately, President Trump after a time banished Bannon. Now Bannon is back doing God’s work at Breitbart News again. My fellow Democrats and Republicans, you know what that is.

Except now, here he is again! Arthur Schwartz, who is co-hosting the fundraiser, confirmed to Newsday that Bannon, introduced by Lee Zeldin, will be will be the star of the fundraiser and the reason you came.

Where is it? Just follow all the folks wearing white sheets or Nazi armbands pushing their way past African-Americans, Muslims, Jews, Mexicans and members of the media who are secretly conspiring to keep the status quo.