Billy Joel Gets the Car of His Dreams in Velocity’s ‘Unique Rides’ Season 3

by SOTH Team

Sag Harbor’s favorite piano man Billy Joel will be appearing in Season 3 of Velocity’s Unique Rides, which premieres tonight at 9 p.m.

Like MTV’s classic Pimp My Ride or TLC’s Overhaulin’, Unique Rides highlights custom cars that are the stuff of most enthusiasts’ dreams. Each week, master customizer Will Castro and his Team Unique crew help turn clients’ cars into four-wheeled works of art. Add a list of world famous customers—including music icons such as Nas, Nicki Minaj, Ice-T and, of course, Joel—and it’s easy to see why this season should be as exciting as ever.

Filmed at Joel’s shop in Oyster Bay, the Grammy winner’s episode will show his 1962 Jaguar Mark II getting a serious audio upgrade, as only Castro and his team can do. The project turns out to be a challenge because Joel is an analog guy and wants to keep an analog sound system—but he also wants to add satellite radio and new speakers.

Castro and his team customize new under-dash speakers, rewire the entire car and build a decorative subwoofer box that looks like an old-school piece of leather luggage, complete with leather straps, that sits atop the trunk. To make this work properly, the team has to fabricate and rework the metal trunk, so the car undergoes a complete classic upheaval.

Tonight’s Season 3 premiere features hip-hop legend Nas as he commissions Castro to find him a classic 1988 Mercedes Benz 190-E. Looking to bring the 30-year-old Benz back to life, Nas requests a crisp white car with a blue leather interior and white piping, a back trunk speaker system and a custom ragtop. Also featured in the episode is a returning customer who wants to revamp a 2017 Mustang GT with a custom exhaust, brand new 20-inch rims, leather interior and new matte black paint job—all needing to be completed in just two weeks.

Other stars appearing in Unique Rides Season 3 include TV personality Mario Lopez, singer-songwriter and actress Adrienne Bailon, The Fast and the Furious star Don Omar and Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard.

Watch Joel’s episode of Unique Rides on Velocity Wednesday, January 10 at 9 p.m.