Christmas and New Year’s Dining on the East End

by Dining Features

Share a family feast and then have no dishes to wash? Yes, please. Sound too good to be true? Not if you’re spending your holidays on the East End of Long Island—you can leave all of the bother up to the dining professionals and just party on. Here are a few of the top places that are happy to serve you over the holidays.

Gurney’s Montauk advises, “Leave your apron at home this Christmas and choose from multiple dining options at Gurney’s on December 25.” Tillie’s will host a breakfast buffet, while Scarpetta Beach will be serving a special pre-fixe dinner menu. You can celebrate the start of 2018 in style with a whole weekend of activities at Gurney’s for New Year’s Eve, from an indoor pool party to a pop-up Ping-Pong nightclub with SPiN New York. Dance the night away with a Studio-54 themed celebration, including live music by the Rakiem Walker Project, DJ, a four-hour open bar, light bites, and more. Kick off the New Year with a refreshing Polar Bear Plunge on Gurney’s private beach on January 1 at 10:30 a.m. with a suggested donation to The Retreat in East Hampton. Complimentary hot beverages will be served. 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk, 631-668-2345, gurneysmontauk.com

Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar in Riverhead’s J.J. Sullivan Hotel will be open on Christmas and New Years Day, serving the finest local food specialties and wines. Tweed’s combines true local flavor with sophisticated cuisine in an atmosphere of comfort, warmth, courtesy and welcoming familiarity. The restaurant is now restored to its original charm, featuring Victorian chandeliers, stained glass, the original stamped tin ceiling and a beautifully mantled oak fireplace. And what Buffalo Bar could be complete without a trophy head of the last bison hunted by Teddy Roosevelt in the Dakota Badlands? 17 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-3151, tweedsrestaurant.com

Also in Riverhead, the Birchwood Of Polish Town will offer a New Year’s Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 512 Pulaski Street, 631-727-4449, thebirchwoodofpolishtown.com

A bit upisland, Mirabelle Tavern at the Three Village Inn on Main Street in Stony Brook is casual and comfortable. The menu boasts French bistro classics with American comfort food, alongside Chef Guy Reuge’s Fresh-Meets-French farm-to-table prix fixe. Take the family to their Christmas Eve three-course dinner, children under 10 are half price. Indulge in a classic Bûche de Noël for dessert. Their New Years Eve dinner also features three courses and children’s meals are discounted. Their New Year’s Day Champagne Brunch is a fabulous way to get the year off to a bubbly start! Served form noon to 4 p.m., it features a children’s buffet and a dessert table, groaning with goodies. Mirabelle at The Three Village Inn, 150 Main Street, Stony Brook, 631-751-0555, lessings.com

Almond in Bridgehampton will be open for dinner on News Year’s Day at 5 p.m. This bustling French bistro is known for plating simple, seasonal dishes in a historic building with vintage décor at 1 Ocean Road, 631-537-5665, almondrestaurant.com