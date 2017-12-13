Dan’s 12 Wines of Christmas Dinner 2017: The Menu

The second annual Dan’s 12 Wines of Christmas culinary happening is this Saturday, December 16, at North Fork Chocolate Company in Aquebogue. This fabulous evening is all about bringing food-and-wine lovers together and enjoying our local bounty in an intimate, holiday setting.
Created by an award-winning local chef Steven Biscari Amaral—Executive Chef and Master Chocolatier of North Fork Chocolate Company, who makes much more than sweets—the four-course meal features dishes perfectly paired with top Long Island wines. And we have the menu below!
Reception
Parmesan and Sesame Frico
Gruyere and Goodale Farms Goat Cheese Gougère
Wines
Hard Cider
Laurel Lake Syrah 2013
Lenz White Label Chardonnay 2013
Pugliese Cabernet Franc
Clovis Point Rose N/V
Dinner Menu
First Course
Long Island Cheese Pumpkin Mezza Luna
Maytag Blue, Hazelnut Butter, Sage Broth
Raphael / Raphael
Second Course
“Island Style” Peconic Bay Scallop and Seared Ahi Poke
Satur Farms Wild Baby Arugula, Local Ginger, Pickled Shallot, Kukui Nut
Raphael / Raphael
Third Course
North Fork Merlot Braised Beef Short Ribs
Bay View Farm Winter Vegetable Couscous, Local Horseradish Gremolata
Pugliese Vineyard Sangiovese / Pellegrini Vineyards Merlot 2014
Dessert
North Fork Granny Smith Apple and Caramel Tart
Hal Goodale & Chef Steve’s Farm Fresh Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Pellegrini Vineyards Vintners Pride Ice Wine Bin # 3311 / Laurel Lake Moscato N/V
Bonbons and Truffles
North Fork Chocolate Company
Holiday Spirit Collection
Coffee and Tea Service
Seating is extremely limited for annual Dan’s 12 Wines of Christmas Dinner, presented by The Cardinale Group, on Saturday, December 16, at North Fork Chocolate Company, 740 Main Road in Aquebogue. The night begins with a tasting experience at 6:30 p.m., followed by a multi-course sit-down wine-pairing dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are $125 per person or $199 per couple and include tasting experience, the intimate sit-down dinner with wine pairings, and holiday gift.
Tickets available now at 12WinesOfChristmas.com.