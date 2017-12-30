Pig Out on Dan’s Best Hamptons and North Fork BBQ of 2017

by Dan's Best of the Best

December 30 is National Bacon Day, so why not celebrate at one of Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 winners for best BBQ in the Hamptons or North Fork? Below is a helpful rundown of the restaurants our readers believe rule the East End barbecue roost!

SOUTH FORK

Platinum

Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More

199 Pantigo Road, East Hampton

631-604-6470, smokinwolfbbq.com

Gold

New Moon Café

524 Montauk Highway, East Quogue

631-653-4042, nmcafe.com

Silver

Townline BBQ

3593 Montauk Highway, Sagaponack

631-537-2271, townlinebbq.com

Bronze

78 Foster Restaurant & Bar

78 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays

631-594-3967, 78fosterhamptons.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum

Maple Tree

820 West Main Street, Riverhead

631-727-2819, mapletreebbq.com