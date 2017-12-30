Pig Out on Dan’s Best Hamptons and North Fork BBQ of 2017

December 30 is National Bacon Day, so why not celebrate at one of Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 winners for best BBQ in the Hamptons or North Fork? Below is a helpful rundown of the restaurants our readers believe rule the East End barbecue roost!
SOUTH FORK
Platinum
Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More
199 Pantigo Road, East Hampton
631-604-6470, smokinwolfbbq.com
Gold
New Moon Café
524 Montauk Highway, East Quogue
631-653-4042, nmcafe.com
Silver
Townline BBQ
3593 Montauk Highway, Sagaponack
631-537-2271, townlinebbq.com
Bronze
78 Foster Restaurant & Bar
78 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays
631-594-3967, 78fosterhamptons.com
NORTH FORK
Platinum
Maple Tree
820 West Main Street, Riverhead
631-727-2819, mapletreebbq.com