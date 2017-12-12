Visit Dan’s Best Hamptons + North Fork Florists for National Poinsettia Day

Along with being National Ding-a-Ling Day, National Gingerbread Day, National Ambrosia Day and the first day of Chanukah, December 12 is National Poinsettia Day. So, it stands to reason that this is the day to get in the holiday spirit and buy a poinsettia plant. And where else would one go to get it than Dan’s Best of the Best florists in the Hamptons and North Fork?
Scroll down for a handy list of our 2017 winners in the Florist category on the North and South Forks.
Find more Dan’s Best of the Best businesses at DansBOTB.com, and check out all our 2017 winners here.
South Fork
Platinum
Roses and Rice
481 Montauk Highway, East Quogue
631-653-4910, rosesandriceflorist.com
Gold
Flowers by Rori
2 Midland Street, Quogue
631-653-0683, flowersbyrori.com
Silver
Buckley’s Flower Shop
75 Montauk Highway, East Hampton
631-324-0966, buckleysfarm.com
Silver
Moriches Main Street Flowers Inc.
78 Montauk Highway, East Moriches
631-874-1030, morichesflowers.wordpress.com
Bronze
Bridgehampton Florist
2400 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton
631-537-7766, thebridgehamptonflorist.com
North Fork
Platinum
Ivy League Flowers Gifts
56475 Main Road, Southold
631-765-6500, ivyleagueflowersandgifts.com
Gold
Blooms by Design
29325 Main Road, Cutchogue
631-734-9400, bloomsbydesign.com
Silver
Mattituck Florist & Garden Shop
95 Love Lane, Mattituck
631-298-5840, mattituckflorist.com
Bronze
Homeside Florist & Greenhouses
139 Main Road, Corner of Route 25 and 105, Riverhead
631-722-3380, homesideflorist.com