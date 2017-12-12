Visit Dan’s Best Hamptons + North Fork Florists for National Poinsettia Day

by Dan's Best of the Best

Along with being National Ding-a-Ling Day, National Gingerbread Day, National Ambrosia Day and the first day of Chanukah, December 12 is National Poinsettia Day. So, it stands to reason that this is the day to get in the holiday spirit and buy a poinsettia plant. And where else would one go to get it than Dan’s Best of the Best florists in the Hamptons and North Fork?

Scroll down for a handy list of our 2017 winners in the Florist category on the North and South Forks.

Find more Dan’s Best of the Best businesses at DansBOTB.com, and check out all our 2017 winners here.

South Fork

Platinum

Roses and Rice

481 Montauk Highway, East Quogue

631-653-4910, rosesandriceflorist.com

Gold

Flowers by Rori

2 Midland Street, Quogue

631-653-0683, flowersbyrori.com

Silver

Buckley’s Flower Shop

75 Montauk Highway, East Hampton

631-324-0966, buckleysfarm.com

Silver

Moriches Main Street Flowers Inc.

78 Montauk Highway, East Moriches

631-874-1030, morichesflowers.wordpress.com

Bronze

Bridgehampton Florist

2400 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton

631-537-7766, thebridgehamptonflorist.com

North Fork

Platinum

Ivy League Flowers Gifts

56475 Main Road, Southold

631-765-6500, ivyleagueflowersandgifts.com

Gold

Blooms by Design

29325 Main Road, Cutchogue

631-734-9400, bloomsbydesign.com

Silver

Mattituck Florist & Garden Shop

95 Love Lane, Mattituck

631-298-5840, mattituckflorist.com

Bronze

Homeside Florist & Greenhouses

139 Main Road, Corner of Route 25 and 105, Riverhead

631-722-3380, homesideflorist.com