How to Dispose of Your Christmas Tree in the Hamptons

by Dan's Papers

You picked it out, cut it down, dragged it to your car, brought it home, dressed it up, carefully placed wrapped gifts beneath it and celebrated one more holiday season with the family. Now, or after New Year’s Eve—depending on your specific family tradition—it’s time to get rid of that Christmas tree before you’re living room becomes a graveyard of pine needles.

In the town of Southampton, residents can take up to three Christmas trees to one of three transfer stations free of charge from January 1–31.

North Sea’s transfer station, located at 1370 Majors Path, is open seven days a week, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

The Hampton Bays dump, at 30 Jackson Avenue, is also open seven days a week from 8 a.m.–4p.m.

Westhampton’s transfer station is open Thursday–Tuesday from 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

Unfortunately, the Sag Harbor transfer station is unable to accept trees, but residents can take Christmas trees to any other dump.

East Hampton Town Recycling Center, at 260 Springs Fireplace Road, will also take your tree free of charge. Bring it down to the weighing scale, and they’ll handle it from there.

Of course, you could also call your favorite landscaper or commercial hauler to see what they charge.

Please don’t dump your tree on the beach or local parkland. It’s just as easy to dispose of it properly.