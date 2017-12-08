Foodie Bites: Amagansett Sea Salt at EMP, Hillary Davis Makes Moves

by SOTH Team

East End food folk are making moves and getting noticed this season. Here are two recent examples of how the Hamptons culinary scene has reach beyond our bountiful shores.

Natalie and Steven Judelson’s Amagansett Sea Salt is washing up on every shore! As Steven says, “Having Eleven Madison Park [EMP Summer House] in our neighborhood over the summer was fun. Not only was it a wonderful place to go to eat, drink and play ping-pong, but it was a way for their crew to get to know us better and vice versa.” He adds,“I guess we left them with a positive impact as we were recently surprised to discover that our salt is an ingredient in the Grain of Salt saison beer served with the cheese course at their re-opened restaurant in New York, and that the EMP caviar they commissioned for the restaurant is cured with our salt too,” also noting,“We are in the cookbook [Daniel Humm and Will Guidara’s recent limited edition release Eleven Madison Park: The Next Chapter: Stories & Watercolors, Recipes & Photographs].”

The Judelsons and their sea salt are featured in a two-page spread. And their salt is in beers from Patchogue-based Blue Point Brewing Company.

Rumor has it that popular cookbook author, Bridgehampton’s Hillary Davis, is planning to offer cooking classes locally in 2018 but is not promoting them because demand is so great.

A photography crew shot the Bridgehampton Inn last Thursday for an upcoming cookbook. Owner Sybille van Kempen would only share that the new cookbook should be out in 2018 and that she’ll release details “soon.”