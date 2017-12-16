Hamptons Holiday Shopping: Live Local, Buy Local, Celebrate Local

by Brian Cudzilo

We’re coming down to the wire for holiday shopping and soon (if not already) you might have received the dreaded message: Cannot guarantee delivery before Christmas. What’s a gift giver to do? Shop local, of course!

Amagansett Sea Salt is found in the highest-rated restaurants, in the pantries and kitchens of the best chefs and cooks, and as ingredients in great tasting and inventive food products across the United States and, if you will it, the kitchen of a loved one. From single jars to multiple jar sets and special blends Amagansett Sea Salt can be found, among other places at the Amagansett Seafood Store, Homenature in Southampton, Schiavoni’s IGA in Sag Harbor, Taste the East End Boutique in Riverhead, several retailers in New York City, and even in retailers as far away as Los Angeles. See a complete list of products and retailers at amagansettseasalt.com.

Do you love someone who loves apples? Of course, you do. Stop by the Milk Pail at 1346 Montauk Highway in Water Mill and pick up one of their holiday gift packs. The Milk Pail VT Variety Pack includes 10 mixed apples, one Buttermilk Pancake mix, ½ pint Vermont Maple Syrup, 1 homemade Jam, ½ lb. Vermont Cheddar Cheese. Their Mil Pail Apple Lovers Pack includes 16 mixed apples. The Milk Pail also carries a wide variety of other products sure to please your favorite locavore. 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com

Speaking of pleasing a locavore, at 855 Mecox Road in Bridgehampton, Mecox Bay Dairy is the only dairy on the South Fork. They craft artisan products through sustainable farming practices, and maintain a positive relationship with the community through respect for the natural landscape. Treat yourself and/or your loved one to artisan cheeses, grass fed beef, pasturized pork, fresh eggs, raw milk and more. A list of local establishments that carry Mecox Bay Dairy products can be found on their website, mecoxbaydairy.com.

There’s no better gift than a book, be it a bestseller or something special only you know you’re loved one would enjoy. As a fail-safe, a gift certificate to a bookstore is a sure win. Lucky for you, no matter where you are, at least on the South Fork, you’re never too far from a local bookstore. Check out Dan’s Best of the Best Platinum co-winners Harbor Books in Sag Harbor (harborbookssgh.com) and Southampton Books in Southampton (southampton-books.com), Gold winner Canio’s Books also in Sag Harbor (canios.wordpress.com) and BookHampton in East Hampton (bookhampton.com).