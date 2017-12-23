Hamptons Kids Events for Your Holiday Weekend, December 23–30, 2017

by What to Do

Enrich your kids’ lives with these great Christmas and New Year’s weekend events on the East End, December 23–30, 2017.

Find more fantastic Hamptons and North Fork events and activities, for adults and children, at Events.DansPapers.com.

TO INFINITY

American Values Film Series: Toy Story

When: December 23, 2 p.m.

Where: Pierson High School, 200 Jermain Avenue, Sag Harbor

What: Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center presents the American Values Film Series. Toy Story will be the first to explore the diverse and enduring ideas that have shaped our country and its people, transcend our current political climate and continue to inspire us today. Q&A with Alec Sokolow

will follow.

Contact: sagharborcinema.org

SHHH

Animals Active in Winter—A Listening Walk

When: December 26, 10:30–11:30 a.m.

Where: South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

What: Observe animals that stay active in winter on a listening walk in Vineyard Field with Melanie.

Contact: 631-537-9735, sofo.org

CRAFTERNOON

Kids Winter Vacation Workshop: New Year’s Eve Crafts

When: December 28, 3–4:30 p.m.

Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton

What: A fun pre-New Year’s Eve project making festive noisemakers, streamers and decorations to help ring in the new year. All materials will be included. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Contact: 631-283-0967

WINDMILLS

Build a Lego Windmill

When: December 29, 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Where: Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

What: Stephen W. Schwartz AIA, Architect of SWS Architects, and of Building Blocks Workshops brings 70,000 Lego bricks to the Parrish to recreate offshore windmills. The program will conclude with the disassembling of the windmills. Boom!

Contact: 631-283-2118, parrish.org

ALMOST

New Year’s Countdown Party

When: December 30, 11:30 a.m.–noon

Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: All ages. Countdown to noon to celebrate the New Year. We will have treats and healthy snacks while we dance and play games.

Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org