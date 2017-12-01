Hamptons Kids Events This Weekend: December 1–2, 2017

The Nutcracker, East Hampton Village Santa Parade, searching for seals at Cupsogue Beach—enrich your kids’ lives with these great events in the Hamptons and beyond this weekend, December 1–2, 2017.
HOLIDAY
ADTLI Presents Clara’s Dream: The Nutcracker
When: December 1, 7 p.m.; December 2, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; December 3, 1 p.m.
Where: Patchogue Theatre, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue
What: Since 2000, the American Dance Theatre of Long Island has been delighting audiences with their magnificent performance of Clara’s Dream: The Nutcracker. Witness toys that come to life, a Christmas tree that grows before your eyes, flowers that dance, and snowflakes that waltz in this classic magical story. “Crack more nuts” on page 36.
Contact: 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org
SANTA CLAUS
East Hampton Village Santa Parade
When: December 2, 10 a.m.
Where: East Hampton Village, Main Street
What: Wave to Santa with his reindeer and sleigh. Children are invited to get their pictures taken with Santa at Rowdy Hall, 10 Main Street, East Hampton after the parade.
Contact: 631-324-0362, montaukchamber.com
SEAL THE DEAL
Searching for Seals at Cupsogue Beach
When: December 2, 10 a.m.
Where: Cupsogue Beach County Park, 906 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach
What: The three most common species of seals that visit Long Island this time of year are Harbor Seals, Grey Seals and Harp Seals. At low tide you can see some sunning themselves on the distant sandbar. Walk Leader: Ashley Federici, South Fork Natural History Museum (SoFo) Nature Educator
Contact: 631-537-9735, suffolkcountyny.gov/departments/parks/ourparks/cupsoguebeachcountypark
WRITER TALK
Author Visit: Patricia McCormick
When: December 2, 2:30–3:30 p.m.
Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor
What: Patricia McCormick shares her new picture book, Sergeant Reckless, the lovely and true story of a small mare with a big heart and an even bigger appetite who carried ammunition to soldiers during the Korean War. Books will be available for purchase and signing.
Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org