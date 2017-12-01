Hamptons Kids Events This Weekend: December 1–2, 2017

by What to Do

The Nutcracker, East Hampton Village Santa Parade, searching for seals at Cupsogue Beach—enrich your kids’ lives with these great events in the Hamptons and beyond this weekend, December 1–2, 2017.

HOLIDAY

ADTLI Presents Clara’s Dream: The Nutcracker

When: December 1, 7 p.m.; December 2, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; December 3, 1 p.m.

Where: Patchogue Theatre, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue

What: Since 2000, the American Dance Theatre of Long Island has been delighting audiences with their magnificent performance of Clara’s Dream: The Nutcracker. Witness toys that come to life, a Christmas tree that grows before your eyes, flowers that dance, and snowflakes that waltz in this classic magical story. “Crack more nuts” on page 36.

Contact: 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

SANTA CLAUS

East Hampton Village Santa Parade

When: December 2, 10 a.m.

Where: East Hampton Village, Main Street

What: Wave to Santa with his reindeer and sleigh. Children are invited to get their pictures taken with Santa at Rowdy Hall, 10 Main Street, East Hampton after the parade.

Contact: 631-324-0362, montaukchamber.com

SEAL THE DEAL

Searching for Seals at Cupsogue Beach

When: December 2, 10 a.m.

Where: Cupsogue Beach County Park, 906 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach

What: The three most common species of seals that visit Long Island this time of year are Harbor Seals, Grey Seals and Harp Seals. At low tide you can see some sunning themselves on the distant sandbar. Walk Leader: Ashley Federici, South Fork Natural History Museum (SoFo) Nature Educator

Contact: 631-537-9735, suffolkcountyny.gov/departments/parks/ourparks/cupsoguebeachcountypark

WRITER TALK

Author Visit: Patricia McCormick

When: December 2, 2:30–3:30 p.m.

Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Patricia McCormick shares her new picture book, Sergeant Reckless, the lovely and true story of a small mare with a big heart and an even bigger appetite who carried ammunition to soldiers during the Korean War. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org