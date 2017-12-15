Hamptons Kids Events This Weekend, December 16–19, 2017

Enrich your kids’ lives with these fun and educational events and activities in the Hamptonsand beyond this weekend, December 16–19, 2017.
FOR THE DOGS
Read with Wally, the “Reading Dog”
When: December 16, 11 a.m.–12 p.m.
Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor
What: Ages 4 and up. Wally is an extra friendly dog who loves kids and listening to stories. Pet Wally while someone else reads, or choose a short book to read to Wally by yourself.
Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org
MUSICAL MOOSE
Mooseltoe a New Moosical
When: December 17, noon, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Where: The Gateway Playhouse, 215 South Country Road, Bellport
What: A magical, whimsical musical tale. Al Roker narrates this family friendly show along with other celebrity voices. Costume design by award-winning Broadway designer Randy Carafango.
Contact: thegateway.org
IT’S A WRAP
Gift Wrapping Party
When: December 18, 4–5:30 p.m.
Where: East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton
What: High school students, bring your unwrapped holiday gifts and wrap them with other teens. Get some wrapping tips.
Contact: 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org
RAINBOW
Youth Group at the Hamptons LGBT Center
When: December 19, 5–7 p.m.
Where: Hamptons LGBT Center, 44 Union Street, Sag Harbor
What: Share your thoughts and concerns and listen to your peers while building support network as you experience life growing up LGBT. This informal discussion and support group is a safe space. No topic is off limits. All members must agree to respect confidentiality.
Contact: 631-665-2300, lgbtnetwork.org