Hamptons Kids Events This Weekend, December 16–19, 2017

by What to Do

Enrich your kids’ lives with these fun and educational events and activities in the Hamptonsand beyond this weekend, December 16–19, 2017.

Find more event listings, for kids and adults, at Events.DansPapers.com.

FOR THE DOGS

Read with Wally, the “Reading Dog”

When: December 16, 11 a.m.–12 p.m.

Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Ages 4 and up. Wally is an extra friendly dog who loves kids and listening to stories. Pet Wally while someone else reads, or choose a short book to read to Wally by yourself.

Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

MUSICAL MOOSE

Mooseltoe a New Moosical

When: December 17, noon, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Gateway Playhouse, 215 South Country Road, Bellport

What: A magical, whimsical musical tale. Al Roker narrates this family friendly show along with other celebrity voices. Costume design by award-winning Broadway designer Randy Carafango.

Contact: thegateway.org

IT’S A WRAP

Gift Wrapping Party

When: December 18, 4–5:30 p.m.

Where: East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton

What: High school students, bring your unwrapped holiday gifts and wrap them with other teens. Get some wrapping tips.

Contact: 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

RAINBOW

Youth Group at the Hamptons LGBT Center

When: December 19, 5–7 p.m.

Where: Hamptons LGBT Center, 44 Union Street, Sag Harbor

What: Share your thoughts and concerns and listen to your peers while building support network as you experience life growing up LGBT. This informal discussion and support group is a safe space. No topic is off limits. All members must agree to respect confidentiality.

Contact: 631-665-2300, lgbtnetwork.org