Hamptons Kids Events This Weekend, December 9–14, 2017

by What to Do

Enrich your kids’ lives with these fun and educational events and activities in the Hamptons this weekend and beyond, December 9–14, 2017.

Find more event listings, for kids and adults, at Events.DansPapers.com.

FOR THE BIRDS

Annual Decorate a Holiday Tree for the Birds

When: December 9, 10:30 a.m.

Where: South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

What: Make bird-friendly decorations for a holiday tree. Material fee $5 per child.

Contact: 631-537-9735, sofo.com

BUILD A HOME

Gingerbread House Making Workshop

When: December 9, 12–1 p.m.

Where: Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton

What: Children ages 3-12. Make your own festive displays using frosting, candy and a fully assembled, freshly baked cookie house. Sponsored by Citarella.

Contact: 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

HO HO HO, NOM NOM NOM

Pancake Breakfast with Santa

When: December 10, 7 a.m.–noon

Where: East Hampton Firehouse, 1 Cedar Street, East Hampton

What: Pancake Breakfast with Santa. Proceeds benefit the East Hampton High School Baseball Team.

Contact: 631-236-7134

CODE TALKERS

Coding Club

When: December 14, 21, 28, 5–6 p.m.

Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Informal, self-paced coding club. Work by yourself or with friends. No experience necessary. Laptops provided.

Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org