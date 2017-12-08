Hamptons Kids Events This Weekend, December 9–14, 2017

Enrich your kids’ lives with these fun and educational events and activities in the Hamptons this weekend and beyond, December 9–14, 2017.
FOR THE BIRDS
Annual Decorate a Holiday Tree for the Birds
When: December 9, 10:30 a.m.
Where: South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton
What: Make bird-friendly decorations for a holiday tree. Material fee $5 per child.
Contact: 631-537-9735, sofo.com
BUILD A HOME
Gingerbread House Making Workshop
When: December 9, 12–1 p.m.
Where: Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton
What: Children ages 3-12. Make your own festive displays using frosting, candy and a fully assembled, freshly baked cookie house. Sponsored by Citarella.
Contact: 631-324-0806, guildhall.org
HO HO HO, NOM NOM NOM
Pancake Breakfast with Santa
When: December 10, 7 a.m.–noon
Where: East Hampton Firehouse, 1 Cedar Street, East Hampton
What: Pancake Breakfast with Santa. Proceeds benefit the East Hampton High School Baseball Team.
Contact: 631-236-7134
CODE TALKERS
Coding Club
When: December 14, 21, 28, 5–6 p.m.
Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor
What: Informal, self-paced coding club. Work by yourself or with friends. No experience necessary. Laptops provided.
Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org