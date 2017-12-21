Hamptons and North Fork Event Highlights This Week, Dec. 23–31, 2017

by What to Do

Have a look at just some of the fun events and activities happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week, December 23–31, 2017!

DIONYSIAN

Winemaker for a Day: VIP Blending Session

When: December 23, noon–3 p.m.

Where: Sannino Vineyard 1375 Peconic Lane, Peconic

What: 21+ Be a winemaker for a day. With this exclusive session, you a will blend a custom bottle of wine as you learn about life as a vintner.

Contact: 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

TRADITION

It’s a Wonderful Life Screening

When: December 24, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: UA Hampton Bays 119 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

What: Screening of Frank Capra’s 1946 classic comedy/drama about George Bailey (James Stewart), the eternally-in-debt guiding force of a bank in the typical American small town of Bedford Falls.

Contact: 844-462-7342 ext. 622

LIT

Rogers Mansion by Candlelight

When: December 30, 4–5:30 p.m.

Where: Southampton Historical Museum, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton

What: The parlors and sitting rooms will be festooned with garlands of fresh winter greens and flowers. Colorful antique holiday decorations can be seen on the many reception room trees. Enjoy light refreshments before, or after, your self-guided tour.

Contact: 631-283-2494, southamptonhistoricalmuseum.org

ROCKIN’ THE WORLD

New Year’s Eve Party with The Nancy Atlas Project

When: December 31, 10 p.m.

Where: The Stephen Talkhouse 161 Main Street, Amagansett

What: Ring in the New Year with the East End’s favorite musician, Nancy Atlas.

Contact: 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com