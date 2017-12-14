Hamptons and North Fork Events This Weekend, December 15–16, 2017

Ugly Sweater Party! Photo: annatigra/123RF
December 14, 2017 by What to Do

Have a look at just some of the fun events and activities happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this weekend, December 15–16, 2017!

SWEAT IT
Ugly Sweater Party & Live DJ
When: December 15, 10 p.m.–1 a.m.
Where: Indian Wells Tavern, 117 Main Street, Amagansett
What: The evening will feature a live DJ and drink and shot specials. A $50 prize will be awarded for the ugliest male and female sweaters, and there will also be a prize for “almost” ugliest sweater.
Contact: 631-267-0400, indianwellstavern.com

HANDMADE
By Hand Artisan’s Holiday Gift Show
When: December 16, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and December 17, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Where: Ashawagh Hall, 780 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton
What: Shop for a variety of wonderful and unique gifts handmade by local artisans. Fused glass, knits and felted wool, specialty yarn, sea glass, ceramics, mosaics, wooden toys, original jewelry, specialty foods and more. Free admission.
Contact: 631-324-2533

BY THE BOOK
Adult Bookbinding Workshop
When: December 16, 1–5 p.m.
Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton
What: In this 4-hour intensive course, students will learn a brief history of materials and tools used in traditional bookbinding, as well as complete three different bindings. Materials used in the binding process are 100% cotton rag paper, Buffalo skin, a bone folder, an awl, a needle and Irish linen thread.
Contact: 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

WINE AND DINE
Dan’s 2017 12 Wines of Christmas Holiday Dinner
When: December 16, 6:30–9 p.m.
Where: North Fork Chocolate Company, 740 Main Road, Aquebogue
What: Eat, drink and make merry at the tastiest holiday celebration of the season! Enjoy a festive multi-course wine pairing dinner prepared by James Beard Nominated Chef Steven Amaral, of North Fork Chocolate Company. From cocktail hour tastings to dessert, guests will be able to savor a dozen fabulous wines from Long Island Wine Country specially selected for this celebratory evening.
Contact: 12winesofchristmas.com

