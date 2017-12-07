Hamptons and North Fork Events This Weekend, December 8–9, 2017

by What to Do

Have a look at just some of the fun events and activities happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this weekend, December 8–9, 2017!

FILTHY FUN

Southampton Soap Co. & Friends Holiday Gift Show

When: December 8 and 15, 2–8 p.m.; December 9 and 16, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Where: Water Mill Community House, 734 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

What: Locally made gifts. Fine art, jewelry, pottery, fiber art, handmade books, woodworking, bath & body, candles, local treasures, food and music.

Contact: 631-613-6041, info@southamptonsoapcompany.com

WHERE THE HEART IS

5th Annual Cutchogue Holiday House Tour

When: December 9, 11 a.m.­–3:30 p.m.

Where: Village of Cutchogue

What: Four festive Bed and Breakfasts will be decked out in Holiday cheer and decorations, each featuring tastings by local vineyards and tantalizing tidbits will be created by local restaurants.

Contact: 631-734-8282, cutchogueholidayhousetour.com

GOOD OLD TIME

Hearthside Swing Time Party

|When: December 9, 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Where: Southampton Historical Museum, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton

What: A holiday party from the 1940s with foods, cocktails and music from the Big Band Era. Swing dancing by Anita Boyer and Our Fabulous Variety Show (O.F.V.S.) Dancers.

Contact: 631-283-2494, southamptonhistoricalmuseum.org

ON ICE

Ice Skating for Shelter Pets

When: December 9, 8–10 p.m.

Where: Southampton Ice Rink, 668 County Road 39, Southampton

What: A fundraiser for the Southampton Animal Shelter, a nonprofit that relies on the generosity of donors to place animals in forever homes.

Contact: 631-728-7387, southamptonanimalshelter.com