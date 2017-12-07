Hamptons and North Fork Events This Weekend, December 8–9, 2017

Have a look at just some of the fun events and activities happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this weekend, December 8–9, 2017!
Find more things to do on the East End at Events.DansPapers.com.
FILTHY FUN
Southampton Soap Co. & Friends Holiday Gift Show
When: December 8 and 15, 2–8 p.m.; December 9 and 16, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Where: Water Mill Community House, 734 Montauk Highway, Water Mill
What: Locally made gifts. Fine art, jewelry, pottery, fiber art, handmade books, woodworking, bath & body, candles, local treasures, food and music.
Contact: 631-613-6041, info@southamptonsoapcompany.com
WHERE THE HEART IS
5th Annual Cutchogue Holiday House Tour
When: December 9, 11 a.m.–3:30 p.m.
Where: Village of Cutchogue
What: Four festive Bed and Breakfasts will be decked out in Holiday cheer and decorations, each featuring tastings by local vineyards and tantalizing tidbits will be created by local restaurants.
Contact: 631-734-8282, cutchogueholidayhousetour.com
GOOD OLD TIME
Hearthside Swing Time Party
|When: December 9, 5:30–7:30 p.m.
Where: Southampton Historical Museum, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton
What: A holiday party from the 1940s with foods, cocktails and music from the Big Band Era. Swing dancing by Anita Boyer and Our Fabulous Variety Show (O.F.V.S.) Dancers.
Contact: 631-283-2494, southamptonhistoricalmuseum.org
ON ICE
Ice Skating for Shelter Pets
When: December 9, 8–10 p.m.
Where: Southampton Ice Rink, 668 County Road 39, Southampton
What: A fundraiser for the Southampton Animal Shelter, a nonprofit that relies on the generosity of donors to place animals in forever homes.
Contact: 631-728-7387, southamptonanimalshelter.com