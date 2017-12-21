Jimmy Buffett Hands Out Cheeseburgers for ‘Escape to Margaritaville’

by SOTH Team

Hamptons resident and music legend Jimmy Buffett caused a stir in New York last week. The “Cheeseburger in Paradise” crooner handed out cheeseburgers to happy fans outside Times Square’s Marquis Theatre, where his new musical, Escape to Margaritaville, will open in the spring.

Theater owner James L. Nederlander was among those in the crowd, and as he enjoyed his own burger, he promised fans a bigger cookout once temperatures warmed.

From Tony Award-winning (2017 Best Direction of a Musical for Come From Away) director Christopher Ashley and Buffett, Escape to Margaritaville is a musical comedy featuring original songs and hits from Buffett’s beloved catalogue. Chicago Sun-Times desxcribes it as “a feel-good musical that finds the joy of living in the moment.”

Among the Buffett classics in the production, audiences will hear “Come Monday,” “Volcano,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and many more. Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia (My Name is Earl, Raising Hope) and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley (Survivor’s Remorse, Shameless) wrote the book, and the musical is choreographed by Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away, Rock of Ages).

Buffett fans should run to get tickets for this theatrical getaway to Margaritaville, a place where parrot heads can forget their troubles and bask in all the tropical, tequila-soaked tropes they know and love.

Previews for Escape to Margaritaville begin February 16 at the Marquis Theatre, 210 West 46th Street in Manhattan, and the original cast recording is available for preorder through Buffett’s Mailboat Records.

Visit escapetomargaritavillemusical.com for tickets and info.