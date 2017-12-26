Luann de Lesseps Arrested for Disorderly Intoxication in Palm Beach

by SOTH Team

Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps capped off a difficult year by getting arrested for a variety of charges in Palm Beach, Florida in the wee hours of Sunday morning, Christmas Eve Day. As reported by Palm Beach Post, de Lesseps was taken into custody on “felony charges of battery on an officer, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly intoxication.”

According to the report, the RHONY star slammed a door and kicked an officer during her arrest, and shouted “I’m going to kill you all,” prior to her arrest. She was brought to Palm Beach County Jail at 1:25 a.m. and held until her arraignment, where she was released on her own recognizance and allowed to return home to New York.

Judge Ted Booras suggested de Lesseps hire a Palm Beach attorney and warned her not to ignore the charges. “I don’t think it would be that hard to find you,” he added, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Following her arrest, the former Countess told Page Six, “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions…I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior.”

Of course, de Lesseps was referring to her short lived marriage to Tom D’Agostino, who she wed on New Year’s Eve last year. The union only lasted seven months before the couple called it quits in August. While she told Bravo’s Andy Cohen in September that she believes D’Agostino never actually cheated, de Lesseps said the flirtation, seeing old girlfriends and his refusal to stay home and be a husband finally led her to file for divorce.

It seems likely we’ll see the reality star in the Hamptons in the coming weeks. It seems to be the place to be for struggling stars and media personalities. Ask Matt Lauer, Bill O’Reilly and even Paul Manafort, who spent this Christmas on house arrest in the Hamptons.