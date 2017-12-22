Martha Stewart Shares Her Love of Snow Plowing on Seth Meyers

by SOTH Team

East Hampton domestic diva Martha Stewart visited Late Night with Seth Meyers this week to discuss her new book, Newlywed Kitchen, and share her recent seasonal escapades, including making gingerbread cookies at her granddaughter’s school, and plowing her four-mile driveway.

“They couldn’t wait to get to those cookies,” Stewart said of her granddaughter’s classmates. “Most of them were very artistic, actually,” she told host Seth Meyers, who asked how the kids did. “They were very good cookies,” she added, but pointed out, “Some were a little sloppy, and the mess…the mess afterward was oi yoi yoi.”

Despite her status as a home lifestyle guru, Stewart gracefully acknowledged that part of the mess problem was due to her making the frosting “a little too thin.”

We have to say, we like this imperfect Martha! Meyers agrees, noting, “I think it’s a big step forward, you’re finally taking blame for mistakes like that.”

“I’m working on it,” Stewart replied before moving on to a conversation about her fabulous annual Christmas party that looks like it could be in, well, Martha Stewart Living! It should also be noted that she served a ham from former Dan’s GrillHampton sponsor Pat LaFrieda!

She continued showing her more down-to-earth qualities, regaling Meyers with a story about her getting stuck in the snow while plowing her own driveway back in February. She even shared the moment on Instagram, and Meyers happily showed the post to his audience.

“You did something that I would not do, and I’m so impressed: You plowed your own driveway,” Meyers said.

“It’s like flying an airplane,” Stewart said. “I’m dialed in and I just plow for like, four hours it takes me,” she added, noting that she did get stuck, but “It’s natural.”

We’re seeing Stewart in a whole new light. And we like her even more.