North Fork Holiday Dining & Restaurant Guide: 2017 Edition

by Dan's Papers

Ho ho holidays, the North Fork has it all when eat comes to delicious delights! Get to know the region’s spectacular dining and restaurant scene with this list for your holiday season.

The Greenport eatery American Beech (americanbeech.com, 477-5939) received a glowing review in The New York Times. Word is: Get the fried chicken. American Beech is open Wednesday through Sunday for dinner, and serves brunch on the weekend. Call 631-477-5939.

While at Ammirati’s of Love Lane, (ammiratisoflovelane.com, 631-298-7812) the Mattituck deli, try “The Chew,” with two eggs, kielbasa and cheese. Other specialties include the cinnamon raisin French toast; a seared sesame ahi tuna wrap; and the Chicken Paradise with breaded chicken cutlet, melted American cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato with Thousand Island dressing on a roll.

The Birchwood of Polish Town (thebirchwoodofpolishtown.com, 631-727-4449, American/Polish) in Riverhead offers 15 beers on tap, pub style. Their full lunch and dinner menu features American favorites as well as Polish delicacies.

Bistro 72 (bistro-72.com, 631-369-3325) is a restaurant and lounge located in Hotel Indigo East End, featuring a distinctive contemporary dining experience. Their cuisine seasonally showcases local ingredients and wines offering natural and organic options. Indoor/outdoor and poolside/fireside dining is available. Live entertainment Wednesday through Saturday.

At Buoy One (buoyone.com, 631-208-9737, Seafood & Steak), Chef David Girard delivers New England delicacies to the East End, including fine steaks and fresh fish from Buoy One’s in-house seafood market. Inside a converted car garage in Riverhead, this charming and casual café offers patio seating and plenty of options for landlubbers. Also in Westhampton (631-998-3808).

Case’s Place at the Galley Ho (casesplace.com, 631-734-8686 Seafood/American) in New Suffolk serves lunch and dinner, with a menu focused on seafood and classic American fare. Ken and Maryann Birmingham are the owners, they are longtime residents of the North Fork and are the proprietors of Riverhead Beef.

Cliff’s Elbow Room (elbowroomli.com, 631-722-3292, Steak/Seafood) in Jamesport and Laurel (631-298-3262) serves the best aged and marinated steak, freshest seafood and local wines, in a casual, warm atmosphere.

Crazy Beans (crazybeansrestaurant.com, 631-333-2436) is a family owned and operated restaurant serving brunch and beverages. 2 Front Street, Greenport.

Riverhead’s Dark Horse Restaurant (darkhorserestaurant.com, 631-208-0072, American) serves up a deliciously eclectic menu with local fare and flair, plus delicious gluten-free breads and desserts.

Greenport’s unique bistro First and South (firstandsouth.com, 631-333-2200, American) has a diverse and creative menu filled with comfort food selections and delicious treats.

The Frisky Oyster (thefriskyoyster.com, 631-477-4265, American) in Greenport offers an array of menu options, from seafood to duck to steak, including the famous Oysters Friskafella.

Located in Jamesport, Grana Trattoria Antica (granajamesport.com, 631-779-2844, Italian) specializes in wood-fired pizza, fresh-made pastas and ravioli and wood-roasted meats and fish.

Hampton Coffee Company (hamptoncoffeecompany.com, 631-779-2862) is open on Main Road in Aquebogue. Hampton Coffee Company also has cafés in Southampton, Water Mill and Westhampton Beach and sells its locally roasted coffee far and wide.

In addition to having 23 beers on tap, Industry Standard (industrystandardbar.com, 631-333-2500, Latin/Asian) serves a menu that’s dripping with Latin and Asian influences. The Elote-San (Mexican-Japanese grilled corn) is just one example. The dining room stays open until 1 a.m. on the weekends. Industry Standard is located at 45 Front Street.

At the ever-popular Jedediah Hawkins Inn, Restaurant And Speakeasy (jedediahhawkinsinn.com, 631-722-2900, American) in Jamesport expect local foods, many of which are grown on the grounds, used in innovative gourmet dishes. Their Speakeasy Menu is available from 5 p.m.–close. The Speakeasy is open Saturdays and Sundays 11:30 a.m. to close and weekdays when the restaurant is open. 400 South Jamesport Avenue, Jamesport.

At a waterfront location in the heart of downtown Riverhead, Joe’s Garage & Grill (joesgarageandgrill.com, 631-591-3330, American) offers live music, mixed drinks and craft beers. Chef Brian Burner incorporates southern flavors and concepts into his homemade East End comfort food. Authentic memorabilia, hand-painted murals and a heated patio add to the inviting and fun atmosphere.

In historic New Suffolk for 22 years, Legends (legends-restaurant.com, 631-734-5123, American) offers “The Best of Both Worlds:” fine dining in the cozy and eclectic dining room, and the classic bar with rich, warm woods and brass accents. Both serve the same innovative food. Late-night burgers and light fare are also available.

Check out Main Road Biscuit Co. (631-779-3463, mainroadbisquitco.com) for refined comfort food in Jamesport. Buttermilk biscuits, house made jams, fried chicken, seasonal pancakes made from scratch, baked goods and smoothies. 1601 Main Road, Jamesport.

Love barbecue? You can’t go wrong with Maple Tree BBQ (mapletreebbq.com, 631-727-2819, BBQ) in Riverhead. Known for their succulent ribs and pulled pork dishes cooked low and slow, they also offer an array of traditional sides including corn bread and collard greens.

You may recall that in 2013, a fire put Athens Grill out of commission. Mazi (maziriverhead.com, 631-740-9933, Mediterranean) is under the same ownership as Athens, John Mantzopoulos and his wife Christina, but has an updated interior and menu. Mazi serves Mediterranean fare with a strong Greek influence: gyros, spinach and feta in filo dough, grilled Portuguese octopus—you get the idea.

If you have a hankering for small plates, check out Noah’s (chefnoahs.com, 631-477-6720, American) in Greenport for an array of seafood dishes and adventurous American entrées.

Recipient of the 2014 Long Island Food Critic Award for Excellence for Finest Chocolatier, North Fork Chocolate Company (northforkchocolate.com, 631-599-4944, Dessert) has a storefront at 740 Main Road in Aquebogue, where they offer small batch, handcrafted artisanal chocolates.

North Fork Roasting Co., (noforoastingco.com, 631-876-5450) an exciting venture from Jennilee Morris and Jessica Dunne, is located at 55795 Main Road, Southold. In addition to serving its own brand of small-batch coffee, the café offers specialty teas from SerendipiTea in Manhasset and pastries baked on-site. Located next door to Country Corner Café, North Fork Roasting Co. is situated in a cozy old house

The North Fork Shack (northforkshack.com, 631-876-5556) was born out of Samy Sabil and Ryan Flatley’s Creative Courses Catering business. Here they invite locals, and those traveling the North Fork, to taste great food in a casual atmosphere.

At the North Fork Table & Inn (nofoti.com, 631-765-0177, American) in Southold, Chef Stephan Bogardus crafts a menu featuring locally grown biodynamic and organic produce, the freshest seafood from the Peconic Bay and Long Island Sound and award-winning North Fork artisanal cheese. The restaurant’s American cuisine has been described by many as “unforgettable.”

Parabell Food Bar (perabellfoodbar.com, 631-740-9494), with locations in Patchogue and Riverhead, takes pride in being a neighborhood style restaurant with globally inspired food in casual yet refined setting.

Red Maple at the Chequit (thechequit.com/redmaple, 631-749-0018, American & Seafood) on Shelter Island has a summer menu just in time for the season. Enjoy dishes such as smoked bluefish rillettes or spinach panzanella in the “minimalist rustic atmosphere,” all while taking in the breathtaking water views.

Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar (tweedsrestaurant.com, 631-237-8120, American) in historic Riverhead’s J.J. Sullivan Hotel serves the finest local food specialties and wines. Tweed’s is also home to a variety of delicious and healthy bison dishes.

Vine Street Café (vinestreetcafe.com, 631-749-3210, American) on Shelter Island offers an eclectic menu influenced by many cuisines from around the world, with a menu that changes frequently to match the local harvest.

A chef’s paradise in Greenport, Vines And Branches (vinesandbranches.net, 631-477-6800) carries specialty oils, gourmet salts and herbs, vinegars and prepares beautiful gift baskets.