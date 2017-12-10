Party into 2018 at These Hamptons New Year’s Celebrations

by Dan's Papers

Ring in the New Year in Hamptons style at a top East End restaurant or nightspot. From Montauk to Riverhead, catch a performance or attend a New Year’s Eve party and dance the night away as the calendar flips to 2018!

75 Main will have a DJ rocking the house all night long, prix fixe dinner and more. Call for prices and specific details. This event always sells out, so don’t wait to reserve your spot. 75 Main Street, Southampton. 631-283-7575, 75main.com

Bistro Été in Water Mill will ring in its first New Year in its permanent location—760 Montauk Highway—with two seatings for Chef Arie Pavlou’s famous fare. The New Years Eve 3-Course Dinner served at 6:30 p.m. (or earlier) Early Seating is $55 per person. The Late Seating at 8:30 p.m. and later is $65 per person. 631-500-9085, bistroete.com

Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa will host its 54th annual New Year’s Eve Party with dinner, a DJ and dancing. 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345, gurneysinn.com

Long Island Aquarium & Exhibition Center will present its Fishes & Wishes family-friendly New Year’s Eve Party between 6:30 and 11 p.m. Guests will enjoy cocktail hour, buffet dinner (includes beer and wine), dancing, crafts for kids, dessert and ice cream bar, plus a mock-midnight Champagne and sparkling cider toast (at 10:30 p.m.), and of course the beauty of the aquarium at night. Admission is $99 for age 13 and up, $60 for 3–12 years old and 2 and younger free. Reservations required. Call 631-208-9200 ext. 426. 431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Southampton Social Club wants you to know that “the ball drops here!” There are several packages for their special New Year’s Eve party. The silver package will have an open bar and passed hors d’oeuvres, with a Champagne toast at midnight. The gold package adds on a four-course dinner by Chef Scott Kampf. The platinum package gives you your own table with bottle service all night long. The packages range from $95–$200 per person and group rates are available. 256 Elm Street, Southampton. 631-287-1400 southamptonsocialclub.com

Stephen Talkhouse will host a performance by the G.E. Smith Band, a blues trio featuring former Saturday Night Live Band leader G.E. Smith, Fred Cash Jr. and Abe Fogle, at 8 p.m. Nancy Atlas goes on at 10 p.m. Admission $40. 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Suffolk Theater invites you to Laugh, Dine and Dance in the New Year at their New Years Eve Bash! Featuring top comedians. Seated Tickets $45, $50, $55. Doors, bar and restaurant open at 6:30 p.m. Price fixe and a la carte menu available for additional purchase. Then Suffolk hosts a New Year’s Eve dance afterparty with DJ Phil 10 p.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $15. Complimentary Champagne toast at midnight! 21 and over only. 18 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

For more New Year’s and holiday events, check out our calendar on page 53, and visit us online at events.danspapers.com for up-to-the-minute listings and updates. Have a happy New Year!