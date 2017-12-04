ScarJost Is Official: Colin Jost and Scarlet Johansson Attend Museum Gala

Well, the combination of their names is too perfect not to be an enduring Hollywood/Hamptons couple, right? ScarJost, aka Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, have been seen together kissing, dining and enjoying each other since the summer, but last Thursday they made their relationship red-carpet official with an appearance at the American Museum of Natural History Gala in Manhattan.
The 33-year-old actress and Amagansett homeowner and the 35-year-old Montauk homeowner and host of Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update actually walked the red carpet separately, but they made no secret of their shared affection for cameras inside the museum. And their beaming, uncontainable smiles tell the whole story—this looks like love.
Offering further proof—though the smiles really do say it all—one of Jost’s friends told People, “They’re very much in love. It’s serious,” adding, “They’re both very respectful of each other’s careers and very supportive. They’re super cute together.”
ScarJost first began taking shape in May when the two were seen making out at the NBC afterparty following her appearance as Ivanka Trump in the cold open for Saturday Night Live (Dwayne Johnson was the host). The two stars were later seen, and photographed, together dining at the Palm in East Hampton over July 4 weekend. On July 3, they were reportedly spotted making out at Ditch Plains beach in Montauk. We love a good Hamptons romance.
So, after a summer of getting to know each other, ScarJost continued to blossom, but the AMNH Gala is clearly the moment, at least in terms of the public, they’ve gone full bloom.
All of this new love comes following Johansson’s split from French journalist Romain Dauriac in January, and their divorce in September. Dauriac and Johansson were married for two years and have a daughter, Rose. Jost has never been married.
With the Hamptons playing a pivotal role in the early days of this relationship, it’s a good bet this pair will be spending time enjoying the East End together.