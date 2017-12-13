Shelter Island Toy Photographer Gets Psyched for ‘The Last Jedi’

by Oliver Peterson

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters around the country tomorrow night and it goes without saying that our favorite Shelter Island toy photographer and South Ferry captain Matt “x_captain_kaos_x” Rohde is more than a little excited.

In fact he’s so thrilled to see this next installment in the Star Wars franchise, he’s stopped posting to the nearly 31,000 fans who follow his action figure photography on Instagram. Rohde, who goes by the moniker @x_captain_kaos_x on Instagram, actually abandoned the social media app entirely yesterday for fear of seeing any spoilers that would ruin his moviegoing experience.

“I’ll be back after I see The Last Jedi!” he told followers on Tuesday, adding, “I can’t take another ‘Kylo Ren is Han’s son and he kills him.’ moment.”

Thankfully, he’s been building to this momentous release with more amazing toy photos—many using action figures from The Last Jedi, though Rohde has no idea what actually occurs in the film, beyond what he’s seen in trailers.

Below, we share some of our favorite new @x_captain_kaos_x pics from Instagram. Many feature characters from the new film and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, while others look back at even more iconic people and aliens from the original Trilogy. Hopefully they help build your excitement as much as they do ours.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens locally at 7 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday, December 14) in East Hampton, Southampton (3D) and Hampton Bays theaters. All three cinemas have multiple showings of the movie in 3D and regular format that night. Check local listings for more.