Shop ‘Til You Drop: East End Holiday Gifts in the Home S-t-r-e-t-c-h

by Shop 'Til You Drop

Looking for just the right gift? No problem. Do it up Hamptons or North Fork style. Grab a basket, fill it with goodies and put a ribbon on it! (Or a bird.) Voilà!

Celebrating the true essence of the East End, morningsidegifts.com is introducing a farm-to-home gift experience this holiday season. Just launched in October, Morningside Gifts sources all their gifts exclusively from farmers and producers on the East End. From freshly baked pies, pastured meats and hand-crafted cheeses to wines, candles and natural bath products, they offer delicious local edibles and artisan tangibles in monthly subscriptions and single boxed gifts.

Apply to Gingerbread University in Riverhead today! Well, just make a reservation online, then head to school for a one-hour decorating session. One of their highly trained GingerElves will show you how to use your icing to decorate. Then they’ll leave you to create a masterpiece! They even have package deals available for parties. GingerElves will work with your friends and family to provide everyone with a great decorating experience. They package all items for easy transport. gingerbreaduniversity.com

You already have a long-sleeved Sagaponacka Vodka T-shirt and a Montauk Rumrunners heather gray T-shirt, right? Good. Now check out North Fork Studio Design. They have the perfect gift for the North Fork-lover on your list. Among other goods on their website, shoppers will find the North Fork Skyline Hoodie (see above). Order online to see all their goods, or visit Osprey’s Dominion Winery in Peconic at 44075 Main Road to see some of these threads in person. northforkdesignstudio.com

The Hamptons and North Fork Real Estate Association (HANFRA) is hosting a winter clothing drive to collect clean, gently worn coats, hats, mittens, etc. through January 30 in conjunction with One Warm Coat, a national nonprofit organization, celebrating that works to provide a free, warm coat to any person in need. Make a difference in your local community by donating to the winter clothing drive and help HANFRA reach its goal of collecting more than 100 coats. hanfra.com, onewarmcoat.org

Booking it: We always tell you to shop at your local, independent bookstore. Next best is an independent publisher. And if people on your list voted for Bernie, or need to hone their left wing argument then Haymarket Books and Verso Books have just the thing: 50% off ALL books! haymarketbooks.org, versobooks.com. QEB Publishing recently released Space Machines, Build Your Own Working Machines, The Interactive Guide to Space Machines! What little scientist doesn’t need this fun introduction to spaceryness? quartoknows.com. Bring the North Fork to life on the page with N is for North Fork, a 3D children’s book about the ABC’s of the North Fork, by Katelyn Knapp. Each book comes with a pair of 3D glasses and a North Fork scavenger hunt. katelynknapp.com. How about a scented book? You’ll want to smell like this one. Life on a Star by Sassy AyR promises a journey through unparalleled landscapes and blissful fragrance. We quite liked Laubahn Perfume’s Lost in the Moment Eau De Parfum with its citrusy top notes muddled with geranium and base notes of sandalwood and vanilla. It was inspired by the beach in Amagansett—where the author and perfumer summers. lifeonastar.com.

Children and parents can share the joy of Chanukah at the Chanukah Fair on Sunday, December 10 from 10 a.m.–noon at the Jewish Center of the Hamptons, 44 Woods Lane, East Hampton. Peruse Chanukah gifts including menorahs and games for young children, shop local vendors, partake in latke and applesauce-making demos, create Chanukah crafts and enjoy traditional Chanukah music and dance. This fair is open to the public and free for all. Register by calling 631-324-9858 or by emailing office2@jcoh.org.

The By Hand Artisans Holiday Gift Show returns to Ashawagh Hall on Saturday (10 a.m.–5 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m.–4 p.m.), December 16 & 17. Featuring the handmade works of more than 18 area artisans, this show will have something for everyone. And, thanks to Sag Harbor Seashells, there will be sea glass arts, including light-up Christmas trees, for all! 780 Springs-Fireplace Road, East Hampton.

Free tip: the Apple Cider Popsicles at The Milk Pail in Water Mill are delicious—but—don’t try to stuff a stocking with them!