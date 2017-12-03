Shop ‘Til You Drop: Hamptons Holiday Bazaars and Gifts

by Shop 'Til You Drop

AHHHHHH! There are fewer than 25 days left of village holiday shopping. Don’t panic. We know where all the best deals on the best goods are and we’re not keeping it a secret.

All on Saturday, December 2: The most popular of holiday fairs, the 7th annual Hayground School’s Homegrown for the Holidays Artisanal Food & Craft Bazaar returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to 115 Mitchell Lane in Bridgehampton. In addition to a wide range of local, handmade goods, expect live music and raffles! 631-537-7068, hayground.org

The Christ Episcopal Church of Sag Harbor’s Christmas Boutique will be held from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. in the Carter Room at 4 East Union Street. They’ll have wreaths and tabletop trees for sale at the entrance to the church. And this year a hot dog stand! Their “Christmas Tea” costs $10 at the door and will include tea sandwiches and cakes and cookies. Shop for antiques, Christmas decorations, linens, jewelry, china, gift baskets, crafts from Haiti and baked goods, including gluten-free cakes and muffins, cookies and breads. All proceeds from this sale will go to the village of Chermaitre in Haiti. This year, because of hurricane damage, their needs are great.

7th Annual Wooden Wonderland: Carvers Holiday Show & Sale will be held at the Suffolk County Historical Society from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The sale features handmade carvings by local craftsmen. Free admission. 300 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2881 suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

While shopping in Southampton Village, you may also enjoy horse and buggy rides from 1–4 p.m. Santa visits from 1:30–3:30 p.m., and there will be light refreshments. Southampton Arts Center and Rogers Memorial Library, 25 Jobs Lane and 91 Coopers Farm Road. 631-283-0402 southamptonchamber.com. Also running on 12/16.

Shop the Sag Harbor Whaling and Historical Museum Gift Shop during the 4th Annual Holiday Cocktail Party & Fundraiser from 5–7 p.m. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served. $25 in advance, $30 day of the event. 200 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0770 sagharborwhalingmuseum.org

Arts and fine crafts are within reach at the 7th Annual Friends Bazaar at Ashawagh Hall in Springs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. You’ll find Ceramics, sculpture, fiber arts, jewelry, hats, scarves, bags, sachets and linens, wood-craft, soaps and skin products and more. Handmade items of quality for every price range. See old friends, have some cider, look around. Corner of Springs-Fireplace Road and Old Stone Highway in Springs. 631-323-3232.

The Madoo Conservancy hosts the Merry Madoo Holiday Market from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be exclusive vendors, including Denis Colomb, The Printery, Anna Clejan Pottery, Susan Nieland Jewelry, Abigail Vogel Botanicals and Gretchen Comly Designs. They’ll also have potted paperwhites and boughs from the garden and gifts for the gardener. Authors Scott Currie (Joan Rivers Confidential), Richard Keith Langham (About Decorating: the Remarkable Rooms of Richard Keith Langham), Cathy Graham (Second Bloom: Cathy Graham’s Art of the Table) and Miguel Flores-Vianna (Haute Bohemians) will be signing books. 618 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack. 631-537-8200, madoo.org

The Christmas Bazaar at the Shinnecock Community Center takes place from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. They’ll have handmade goods, food and raffles for baskets of goodies. 100 Church Street, Shinnecock Indian Reservation, Southampton. 631-283-1760

Booking it: Any grandma worth her salt will tell you, that money spent on books is money well spent. Sag Harbor’s Billy Baldwin has recently released Wipeout the Wave, which tells the story of a wave in search of the place he belongs. Wipeout travels the Seven Seas searching for other waves like him, ultimately finding what he’s looking for. The moral: We are all different but every one of us is important in immeasurable and enormous ways.

Foodie deals: Through December 2, Bistro Été in Water Mill is offering 10% off holiday gift certificates, bistroete.com. From now until Christmas Eve, when you buy a $100 gift certificate from Almond Restaurant, you’ll receive a $20 gift certificate for yourself. Buy a $200 gift certificate and they’ll break you off your own $50 certificate! almondrestaurant.com