Behind the Hedges: Notorious Ted Ammon House Sells in East Hampton

Behind the Hedges: Notorious Ted Ammon House Sells in East Hampton
The notorious Ted Ammon house has sold in East Hampton, Photo: Courtesy Town & Country Real Estate
December 1, 2017 by Behind the Hedges

Looking for a deep dive into Hamptons real estate? BehindtheHedges.com is the premier real estate and lifestyle destination on Long Island’s fabled East End, featuring in-depth insights and exclusive content tailored to the Hamptons. Here’s a sampling of what you’ll find on Behind the Hedges.

TODAY ON BEHINDTHEHEDGES.COM:
The stunning but challenging estate of murdered financier Ted Ammon has sold after about five months on the market. The notorious East Hampton property—boasting a 7,000-square-foot, 6-bedroom, 6.5-bath home with sunroom, library and gym on 2.2 acres of land with pond, pool, pool house, and 3-car garage—is gorgeous by all standards, but it wasn’t an easy sell. Ammon was murdered in the house, but listing agent Judi Desiderio of Town & Country made a deal in a very respectable period of time.… Read more at Behind the Hedges…

hedges logo

Related Articles

Grey GardensBehind the Hedges: Buy a Haunted Hamptons Home Further Lane houseBehind the Hedges: A Discount on Further Lane 544 Hedges Lane in Sagaponack is a great buyBehind the Hedges: Black Friday Door Buster Listed in Sagaponack How will the Hamptons fare with the 2018 GOP tax plan?Behind the Hedges: How GOP Tax Plan Will Affect Hamptons Real Estate

BACK TO Real Estate News

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo