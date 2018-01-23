2018 Academy Award Nominations Are In: Hamptonites Up for Oscar Gold

by SOTH Team

Announced Tuesday, January 23, nominations for the 90th Academy Awards are in, and Hamptonites had another significant showing this year.

Topping the list, East Hampton director Steven Spielberg’s historical drama The Post is among the nominees for Best Picture. Meryl Streep, who plays late Washington Post publisher Katherine Graham in the film, earned a nod for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Alec Baldwin-voiced hit The Boss Baby earned a nomination for Animated Feature Film.

Amagansett’s Carter Burwell was nominated for Best Original Score for his work on the film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which is also nominated for Best Picture, Original Screenplay and Film Editing. One of the film’s stars, Frances McDormand, received a Best Actress nomination, while her co-stars Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell were both nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

Logan, Hamptons visitor Hugh Jackman‘s final, masterful turn as X-Men hero Wolverine, was nominated for Adapted Screenplay, written by Scott Frank, Michael Green and the film’s director James Mangold. Jackman’s film The Greatest Showman is nominated for Original Song, “This Is Me” by Keala Settle.

On a related note, Long Island-based documentary Strong Island was nominated for Best Documentary Feature. In it, filmmaker Yance Ford investigates the 1992 murder of his brother William Ford Jr., a 24-year-old black man, who was shot and killed in Central Islip.

The 2018 Academy Awards—hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the second time—will air live on ABC Sunday, March 4.