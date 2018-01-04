Alexa Ray Joel Gets Engaged to Ryan Gleason on New Year’s Day

by SOTH Team

Hamptonite Alexa Ray Joel kicked off 2018 with an engagement to boyfriend Ryan Gleason! The singer and daughter of Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley made the announcement via Instagram on New Year’s Day.

“…So I was completely taken off-guard, dumbstruck, and shell-shocked- and FOR ONCE in my life, I had absolutely no words, and I couldn’t speak… I just kept staring at this ridiculously exquisite ring- and he was just hysterically laughing at me!!!” Joel wrote on her @alexarayjoel Instagram beneath a photo of her and Gleason on the beach somewhere much warmer than here.

Joel, who just turned 32 on December 29, shared several other images, including one of them kissing, with a caption reading: “He said to me: ‘Before I met you, my world was in black and white. You colored it in between the lines.’ It was the most beautiful thing anybody’s ever said to me. How could I possibly say no to that?!?!”

Luckiest guy in the world!!!! A post shared by Ryan G. (@ryanjgleason) on Jan 1, 2018 at 1:58pm PST

Continuing the love fest, Gleason posted a shot of the emerald-cut diamond engagement ring on his @ryanjgleason Instagram account, adding, “Luckiest guy in the world!!!!”

On Joel’s birthday, Gleason shared a photo of her, explaining, Happy Birthday to the strangest girl I know. You make this world such a better place. I love you so much!”

Of course proud mom and busy social media bee Christie Brinkley also weighed in on her @christiebrinkley Instagram account, giving a hearty thumbs up to her daughter’s choice of husband. Under a shot of the happy couple, Brinkley wrote, “Under the largest moon on the year , my little Moonbeam got engaged, and I am over the moon with joy for these two!” adding, “Ryan is the sweetest, kindest, hard working man who sincerely loves and adores my precious Alexa Ray so I love him too and while we have always thought of him as family soon he really will be ! What s beautiful way for our family to start the New Year…. Celebrating their L❤️VE !!!”

Brinkley also shared a shot of Gleason down on one knee before Joel as he asked her the big question. With it, she wrote, “Let’s Start Planning a Wedding! ( just saying those words just made me cry! )”

We can be sure this socially savvy family will keep us all in the loop in the lead up to the wedding, and on Joel and Gleason’s big day! Keep your eyes on their assorted Instagram accounts for more news.